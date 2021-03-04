Rogue ally | eKathimerini.com

On the shores of the Turkish city of Izmir, once known as Smyrna, where more than 150,000 Greek and Armenian residents of the city were slaughtered and more than 750,000 refugees by Turkish forces during the Smyrna fire in September 1922, a statue of General Mustafa Kemal Ataturk on horseback facing and pointing west is inscribed with the quote Armies, your first target is the Mediterranean Sea. Cheeky!

There is talk in Washington, DC of treating the world the way it is, but by putting the brakes on their rogue ally, Turkey, the United States and the European Union continue to do the bare minimum required to face the greatest threat. to peace and stability in Europe, the Eastern Mediterranean, North Africa, the Middle East and Central Asia. At the recent Munich Security Conference, US President Joe Biden said America is back, the transatlantic alliance is back, and affirmed the Americas steadfast commitment to the Alliance and US diplomacy. the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

French President Emmanuel Macron, however, is the only Western leader who has the courage to face the clear and current danger that the ambitions of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogans pose beyond Turkey’s borders. France has played a leading role in Europe as Germany and the UK continue to avoid exercising judgment and taking appropriate European security measures. French President Macron is right to say that Europe must embrace strategic autonomy and take greater ownership of its security interests beyond the NATO framework. Macron understands.

As the 200th anniversary of the struggle for freedom from Ottoman rule and the rebirth of democracy in Greece approaches, Erdogans’ authoritarian government continues to engage in direct acts of passive and active aggression against states United Nations members, EU member states, NATO allies and US partners and interests.

Erdogan commands NATO’s second largest military force. Its military force of 435,000 is one-third the size of the US force of 1.3 million and twice the size of NATO’s second-largest ally, France, with 208,000 troops. The Turkish allied force, however, continues to demonstrate that it is an adversary with access to NATO secrets, codes, communications, tactics and defense plans.

Erdogan is emboldened by the lingering myth of Turkey’s geostrategic importance, greatly diminished since the end of the Cold War, and by the decades-long failure of the EU, US and NATO to fight properly against Turkish aggression. Turkey’s unreliability for decades as an ally, its role as a gateway for foreign jihadist fighters between Europe, the Middle East and North Africa, and flirtation with China and Russia in advanced weapons acquisitions, the Russian S-400 missiles claim that Turkey can not be trusted as a NATO ally.

A concern significant enough that the US State Department and Defense Department dismiss dependents of US diplomats and military personnel assigned to posts in Turkey in 2015.

Failure to curb Erdogan destroyed the credibility of NATO, the EU and the United States. As a member of the NATO Alliance, the United States and other NATO countries should be outraged by the continued attacks by the Erdogans on the EU’s borders in Greece and the Aegean Sea, the Turkish military occupation of a sovereign EU state, Cyprus, claims the EU economic zone, the hydrocarbon resources of the eastern Mediterranean, the desecration of Christian UNESCO World Heritage monuments and recent attempts to derail the unification of Cyprus.

The Erdogans’ acts of hostility embody and represent the types of threats that the Alliance and the United States are committed to dissuading and defeating. The desecration of the Christian World Heritage sites of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) during the conversion of Hagia Sophia and the Byzantine Church of the Holy Savior of Chora, 1000 years old, in mosques, support for the trafficking in human beings of migrants in Europe, the violent attacks and oppression of the Kurds in Turkey and Syria, the attacks by diplomatic security forces on American citizens in Washington, DC, support for terrorists and Islamic militias in Syria, northern Iraq and Libya, issuance of Turkish passports and sanctuary to Hamas officials, violations of EU airspace and territorial waters , illegal exploration of oil and gas in the Exclusive Economic Zones (EEZs) of Greece, Cyprus and Israel, illegal claims of sovereignty in the Eastern Mediterranean, purchase of Russian advanced weapons S-400 systems, imprisonment political opponents and journalists, the lasting illegal military occupation of the northern part of Cyprus, member of the EU and supp For the genocidal Azerbaijani attack on the Armenian Christians of Nagorno-Karabakh, the nationalist neo-Ottoman ambitions of ‘Erdogans have been the greatest threat to Western civilization, peace, and stability since the rise of communism and the expansionist goals of the Soviet Empire during the Cold War.

Despite the passage by the US Congress and senates of the Eastern Mediterranean Security and Energy Partnership Act 2019 and the sanctions imposed by the United States under the Anti-Adversaries Act of the Americas through sanctions (CAATSA) in December 2020 for turkeys in July 2019, acquisition of an S-400 surface-to-air defense system of Russia, Erdogan remains defiant.

He condemned the sanctions as a blatant attack on Turkish sovereign efforts to establish an independent defense industry. And political parties representing a large majority in the Turkish parliament issued a joint statement opposing the US move. Turkey’s foreign ministry said Turkey will retaliate in any way and when it sees fit. Erdogan threatened to close the Turkish bases to American personnel and military assets.

Latest decisions of the Erdogans declaring their support for a two-state solution in Cyprus and declaring that if Greece declared its borders in the Aegean Sea, in accordance with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), it would be considered a casus belli, an act of war, and affirm that Erdogan is determined to continue his aggression. His rhetoric and actions demand an immediate, clear and concise response.

It is time to show Turkey that the United States, NATO, the EU and our partners are determined to treat the world as it is and to stop Erdogan and his acts of destabilization which threaten peace and justice. stability of Europe in the Balkans, North Africa, the Eastern Mediterranean, Middle East and Central Asia.

The rogue behavior of turkeys must be tackled decisively and immediately with actions, not just words. Stronger sanctions are needed, coupled with coordinated air and sea operations by the US, EU and partner countries for freedom of navigation to remind Turkey, as we remind its adversaries, where sovereignty of Turkey ends and the responsibility for upholding the rule of international law as a nation-state and NATO ally. begin.

* Commander Demetries Grimes is a former United States naval officer, aviator and diplomat. He was Naval Attaché in Greece and Israel, Deputy Commander of the US Base in Crete and Advisor to the NATO Maritime Commander in London, UK.