Boris Johnson oversees ‘scandalous’ decline in ethics, says former adviser

EXCLUSIVE: Boris Johnson is overseeing a “scandalous” decline in ethical standards, a former UK standards adviser told Insider.

Johnson has yet to replace his Ministerial Interests Adviser following his resignation last year due to the Prime Minister’s refusal to sack Home Secretary Priti Patel.

No action was taken against the health secretary last month after a court ruled that he had acted unlawfully in his duties.

Sir Alistair Graham told Insider: “Lord Nolan, who established the Seven Principles of Public Life … will turn in his grave.”

Former independent adviser on the minister’s interests, Sir Alex Allan, resigned last November after the prime minister refused to take his advice and sacked Home Secretary Priti Patel after an investigation found that she was guilty of intimidating staff.

No successor has been announced for Sir Alex, more than three months after his departure, as officials failed to respond to a Freedom of Information request submitted by Insider on the steps, if any, taken for him. replace.

Patel has since paid a six-figure settlement to another official, Sir Philip Rutnam, who resigned over the matter, The Guardian reported Thursday.

Commenting on the delay in replacing Sir Alex, Sir Alistair Graham, who has chaired the Public Life Standards Committee, which advises the government on ethical standards, told Insider: The public appointments of senior officials were made without a process of convincing the public that they were the best.

“Sir Alex Allan, an outstanding civil servant, felt he had no choice but to resign as advisor to the Prime Minister on standards after finding that a minister had violated the Ministerial Code and his recommendation was rejected. His post appears to have been abolished because no successor has been appointed.

“Lord Nolan, who established the Seven Principles of Public Life as the cornerstone of upholding the highest public standards, will revolve around his grave.”

The inability to replace Sir Alex comes amid a series of allegations made against senior officials and advisers to the Johnson government over the awarding of government contracts to companies linked to the Conservative Party.

A court last month found that Health Secretary Matt Hancock acted illegally by not publishing details of contracts awarded during the coronavirus pandemic.





The period since Sir Alex’s resignation is the longest of all periods between the resignation of an independent advisor on ministerial interests and the announcement or appointment of the next since the post was created.

The First Counselor, Sir John Bourn, stepped down when Tony Blair resigned in June 2007; Gordon Brown announced his successor, Sir Philip Mawer, within a week. Sir Philip Mawer left his post at the end of October 2011 and was replaced in early November 2011 by Sir Alex Allan, although this was not public knowledge until January 2012.

Since Sir Alex’s resignation, an update of the register of ministers’ interests was due to be published in December 2020. The Ministerial Code states that “a statement covering the interests of the ministers concerned will be issued twice a year”. This document, which sets out all the declared interests of the ministers, involves the independent advisor in the context of its publication. It has yet to be released.

In addition, several new cabinet appointments were made, including that of Lord Frost, a former Brexit negotiator, as Minister of State in the Cabinet Office from March 1. Such appointments would generally involve the independent adviser to advise on the treatment of ministers’ interests and potential conflicts in their new roles. As the introduction to the July 2020 register indicates, “ Upon appointment to each new post, ministers must provide their permanent secretary with a written list of all relevant interests of which they are aware and which could give rise to a conflict.

“Individual statements and a note of any action taken regarding individual interests are then forwarded to the Cabinet Office Ownership and Ethics team and to the Independent Advisor on Ministers’ Interests to confirm that they are satisfied with the action taken or to provide additional advice. where applicable. “

While other Cabinet decisions have involved members of the House of Commons, who say their private interests are relevant to their role as Members of the House of Commons, Lord Frost has yet to make a statement of her Private interests in the House of Lords.



Interior Minister Priti Patel

Freedom of information requests made by Insider regarding steps taken to appoint a new independent advisor have yet to receive a response from the Cabinet Office, which did not indicate the exemption it was using to explain why the request had not been answered within the time limits provided for by the 20-day law and was still under review.

The activists have echoed calls previously established in a 2012 report by the Special Committee on Public Administration for the independent adviser to be empowered to open his own investigations and be appointed through a transparent open competition, subject to a hearing prior to the appointment by a select parliamentary committee.

Susan Hawley, executive director of Spotlight on Corruption, told Insider: “The fact that the Prime Minister has not replaced Sir Alex Allan as an independent adviser is of deep concern. An open appointment process should be launched as soon as possible and any appointment should be subject to parliamentary approval. .

But his resignation and the little attention given to keeping the register of ministers’ interests up to date show the need for urgent reform. It is essential to urgently consider the creation of an independent ethics and integrity commission to regulate ethical standards in government. . “

Steve Goodrich, Senior Research Manager at Transparency UK, told Insider: “Recent events show how little leverage the independent adviser has when trying to hold senior officials to account. serious and has neither the autonomy nor the power to effectively control serious misconduct.

“In addition to a clear and swift timetable for a new appointment, there must be a plan to reform the role. This sad situation calls for a complete overhaul of the way ethics are supervised and enforced within of the government.”

MP Fleur Anderson, the shadow cabinet minister of the opposition Labor Party, told the Insider: ‘This government seems to place little importance on the honor of holding public office rather than treating it. with the utmost respect the public deserves, ministers avoid scrutiny and appear focused on removing controls and measures to hold them accountable.

“With the growing stories of a Conservative government chumocracy, you would think they would want to be a lot more outspoken and transparent in putting such demands to bed.”

Lord Evans, the current chairman of the Public Life Standards Committee, told Insider the position remains crucial.

“The Independent Advisor has long played an important role in upholding the Ministerial Code and in providing reliable and independent advice to Ministers on politically sensitive standards issues. We are examining how this role works in practice and whether it needs to be strengthened, as part of our current review.

“We are at the evidence-gathering stage, listening to the views of a wide range of people and the public – and we will be making recommendations to the Prime Minister later this year.

Sir Philip Mawer and Sir Alex Allan are due to appear before the Public Life Standards Committee on March 10 to discuss the Ministerial Code as part of the Committee’s review of standards.

The Cabinet Office declined to comment.