Boris Johnson horrified by escalating violence in Myanmar





Boris Johnson Boris Johnson said he was horrified by the escalation of clashes and the killing of pro-democracy protesters in Myanmar. The prime minister called for the restoration of democracy after the deaths of at least 38 people on Wednesday in the bloodiest day since last month’s coup. The death toll was the highest since the February 1 takeover, when the military ousted the elected government of Chief Aung San Suu Kyi. More than 50 civilians, most of them peaceful protesters, have since been killed by police and soldiers. I am horrified by the escalation of violence in Myanmar and the killing of pro-democracy protesters. We support the people of Myanmar in calling for an immediate end to military repression, the release of Aung San Suu Kyi and others, and the restoration of democracy. Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) March 4, 2021 Following the latest violence, Mr Johnson wrote on Twitter: I am horrified by the escalation of violence in Myanmar and the killing of pro-democracy protesters. We support the people of Myanmar in calling for an immediate end to military repression, the release of Aung San Suu Kyi and others, and the restoration of democracy. Protesters returned to the streets of Yangon, the country’s largest city, on Thursday, but police appeared to use force to disperse the crowds again. The UN special envoy for Myanmar, Christine Schraner Burgener, described the bloodiest day since the coup on Wednesday, confirming that 38 people had been killed. The UN Security Council has scheduled closed-door consultations on Friday on calls to quash the coup, including from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and end escalating repression military. Any form of coordinated action at the UN will be difficult because two permanent members of the Security Council, China and Russia, are likely to veto it. Some countries have already imposed or are considering their own sanctions. Last month, the UK imposed an asset freeze and travel bans on three generals in the Myanmars military regime in response to human rights violations. Along with the sanctions, the government has put in place new safeguards to prevent British aid from indirectly supporting the military government after this month’s coup. New measures are also being taken to prevent British companies from working with the Myanmars army.







