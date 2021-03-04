What we’re watching: Pakistani PM on the ropes, China’s green plans, Colombia’s post-peace issues, Thai cat rescue





Mexico. Latin America’s second most populous country heads for March 8 in the grip of major #MeToo political scandal, as President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador defends a powerful member of his party accused of sexual harassment and rape. That alone is fueling what will likely be big protests this weekend, but there are two other big issues that have prompted Mexican women to act in recent years. The first is a growing femicide crisis in Mexico last year, a woman was killed every 8 hours (Spanish). Numbers worsened during the pandemic, when quarantine rules forced many women to stay at home with abusive partners or family members. The second is growth movement to change Mexico’s restrictive abortion laws, which strictly limit the procedure in most places outside the capital. As public opinion is divided on the issue, Mexican feminist leaders look to the recent Success of the movement to legalize abortion in Argentina as part of a larger “Green Tide” feminist organization and power across Latin America.

Poland. Earlier this year, the Polish government approved a draconian new law on abortion now among the strictest in the EU which virtually eliminates the right of women to legally terminate their pregnancies. Throughout the pandemic, women-led protest groups have taken to the streets to oppose the measure, which is supported by the ruling right-wing party, law and justice, but opposed by a majority of the Poles. And if the protests have calmed down since the law was passed, that will be a new target this weekend. More broadly, the abortion debate has become a totem pole of the wider cultural and political clash in Poland, which pits a conservative national government closely linked to the Catholic Church and a largely rural political base against growing opposition. more liberal in the country’s major cities. . Polish pro-choice activists face an uphill battle, but again those in Argentina, where the campaign lasted for around 15 years.

India. You have no doubt heard of the massive farmer protests rocking New Delhi. (If not, see here.) But you’ve probably heard less about it important role that women play in the movement, as participants, speakers and organizers. It’s not hard to see why. Consider this 80 percent of working women in India, they are employed in the agricultural sector and half of India’s independent farmers are women. This means that the government’s new agricultural liberalization laws, which fear farmers will put them at the mercy of conglomerates, will have a huge impact on the hundreds of millions of rural women in India. This issue has become the biggest political crisis otherwise popular Mandate of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Australia. In Australia, a rape allegation made by a former ruling Liberal Party staff member has dominated the country’s politics in recent weeks, prompting a stream of women to present stories of sexual harassment and assault to the Australian Parliament, including understood for distinct decades. old allegation of rape against the current Attorney General. Brittany Higgins, an alleged victim who became the face of the growing movement, says she felt silenced by the government after coming out in 2019, prompting Prime Minister Scott Morrison call for a survey on the “workplace culture” of parliament. A large number of female party politicians from all walks of life have left politics in recent years because of what many say is the ubiquitous misogyny of the Canberra Old Boys Club. (You may remember the now famous former Prime Minister Julia Gillard misogynistic speech from parliament in 2012.)

Japan. All over the world, women have suffered disproportionately from the social and economic aftershocks of COVID. In Japan, where prejudices against women deeply rooted this assessment was particularly pronounced: around 7,000 Japanese women committed suicide in 2020, an annual increase of 15% (the number of Japanese men who committed suicide decreased from the previous year). Although the subjugation of Japanese women is not new, Japan currently ranks 121st out of 153 countries on the World Economic Forum’s annual gender gap. listing how women in particular react to the problem is New. More assertive women’s rights defenders and groups began to mobilize to shed light on the conditions that lead to experiences of alienation, helplessness and depression among Japanese women. Particular emphasis in recent years has been the push for reforms to the country’s archaic rape laws, critics say. location an unreasonably high burden of proof for the alleged victims (victims must prove that they “retaliated” during an assault).

At the end of the line: International Women’s Day can sometimes be plagued by some sort of cultural kitsch, with lazy “girl power” calls and cringey hashtags. But for many women around the world, it’s a day to celebrate how far societies have come in the fight for equality and to reflect on how far we have yet to go.

