Boris Johnson welcomes move of Treasury jobs to Darlington





The week GOP Senator Marsha Blackburn is now on TV defending Neanderthals Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) Takes President Biden's insults as a compliment, actually. Biden on Wednesday criticized lawmakers in Texas and Mississippi who have chosen to completely reopen all state-owned enterprises and end mask mandates even as the pandemic rages on, calling the move a "mistake" and judging the result of "Neanderthal thinking". The last thing the country needs as the vaccine rollout intensifies, Biden added, is "Neanderthals thinking all is well in the meantime, take off your mask, forget it. It still matters." While Biden didn't specifically mention Tennessee or Blackburn, Fox Business host Stuart Varney asked him to respond to his comments on Thursday. She said the comments should be taken as complimentary, one way or another. "Stuart, we were called 'Neanderthals' when I led the fight against the imposition of an income tax in Tennessee," Blackburn said. " Do you know what I did? I created the Neanderthal Caucus! "" Neanderthals are hunter-gatherers, they are the protectors of their families, "she continued." They are resilient. They are resourceful. They take care of theirs. So I think Joe Biden needs to rethink what he's saying. As The Daily Beast and Rep Ted Lieu (D-California) noted, the comments were oddly in the present tense, although Neanderthals are extinct, and Blackburn, ironically, said she didn't believe in the evolution. Watch the clip below. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.): I founded the Neanderthal Caucus because Neanderthals are hunter-gatherers, they are protectors of their families, they are resilient, they're resourceful, they tend to fend for themselves. So I think Joe Biden needs to rethink what he says "pic.twitter.com/KeNCVuGdgP JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) Mar 4, 2021







