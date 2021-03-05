Shoaib Akhtar on PSL’s postponement: “No one should have any doubts about PCB incompetence” | Cricket News





Hours after the postponement of the Pakistani Super League (PSL), former Pakistani speedster Shoaib Akhtar railed over the “incompetence” of the country’s cricket council and also asked Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan to look into the matter. question.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday postponed the current PSL season indefinitely after three new positive cases of Covid-19 emerged.

Addressing the PCB medical panel and current PCB chairman Ehsan Mani, Akhtar said: “It’s time to lay the blame. But you have to admit that it is the responsibility of the medical panel and that the bio bubble -Secure should have been properly maintained. There should be a strict investigation against the medical committee … The medical committee should not be spared. “

“The medical panel should be punished and I ask the higher authorities because they played with people’s lives… All the blame was on Wasim Khan and he was asked to face it all. Who brought in Wasim Khan “Ehsan Mani (brought him). Where is Mani Sahab? Is it Wasim Khan’s responsibility to answer here? Ehsan Mani should give the answer,” he added.

PCB said the decision was made after seven cases were reported in the competition, which began on February 20.

Akhtar said PCB CEO Wasim Khan is the only person on the board who wants to help cricket in Pakistan. “No one should doubt the incompetence of the PCB. Only Wasim Khan makes sense and he is the only one who wants to help Pakistani cricket… It is now the responsibility of Wasim Khan to take care of the medical panel. asked Wasim Khan to change the medical panel so that such a situation does not occur, ”he said.

Additionally, Peshawar captain Zalmi Wahab Riaz and trainer Daren Sammy had violated Covid-19 protocols last month. However, the PCB had allowed the duo to join the camp after testing negative for the coronavirus.

Asking higher authorities to look into the matter, Akhtar said the PCB has played with people’s lives. “Aren’t you so smart (PCB) to book an entire hotel. People get married there, get their hair cut. Daren Sammy walks out. I don’t understand, why (Javed Afridi) would you want to break up the bio-secure bubble. I ask Wahab Riaz the same question, “Akhtar said.

“You (PCB) have played with the lives of the people and at the same time you have played with the reputation of the country … Where is the president of the PCB, he must be responsible. I ask the higher authorities and the honorable courts to look into this case very well … Where is Mani? Come to the fore and answer. You damaged Pakistan’s reputation by ruining PSL. I ask the higher authorities and the prime minister, sir, to look into This question is an insult to Pakistani and Pakistani cricket, ”he added.

Citing an incident when he used to play, Akhtar said, “The PSL brand has been destroyed again just because of incompetence. And those who don’t even know how to write a prescription or see x-rays are PCB doctors. I witnessed this when I was playing, they (PCB doctors) didn’t know how to see x-rays. Nothing has changed so far. “

– with ANI inputs

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos