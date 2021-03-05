‘Imran Khan seems to have given up’, Maryam to PM





Shortly after Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech to the nation, Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz called it a speech of “a person who has already given up. “.

“I didn’t listen to him [PM’s speech] myself, but I was told it was the speech of a person who had already lost, ”she said speaking to the media with Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari after a meeting between the two opposition leaders in Islamabad on Thursday.

She said it seemed Imran Khan was very angry with the outcome of the Senate elections. “He [Imran Khan] thinks it’s still on a container [in PTI’s sit-in]Maryam said.

The PML-N vice-chairman said Prime Minister Imran was critical of the same electoral commission whose chairman had been appointed by himself. “Keep in mind that this is the same electoral commission that covered the foreign funding file for you,” she added.

On the occasion, Bilawal said the time to send Imran Khan packing had come and added that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) would decide “when and where” the motion of censure will be tabled, suggesting that it should be done. first bring change to Punjab.

“Imran Khan’s choice of words shows he is nervous now,” he said, adding that the entire nation was rejoicing at the defeat to the “puppet” government.

Earlier, in a speech to the nation, Prime Minister Imran Khan has shown his willingness to sit in the opposition if parliamentarians in his party feel he is “incompetent”.

“All members [of PTI], it is your democratic right. If you think I am incompetent, I will sit in the opposition, ”said the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Imran, in his message to the alliance of 11 opposition parties of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), promised “not to spare anyone, even if it means losing his post as prime minister.”

“I’m speaking to the PDM right now, my message to them is that I won’t spare any of you even if I lose power until you return the nation’s money.”

Raising questions about the “performance and accountability” of the country’s highest election organizing authority, the prime minister said Pakistan’s Election Commission had a major role to play in the Senate ballot, but reiterated question his request to hold the election by close ballot.

“Your [ECP] the main responsibility was transparency [during the Senate polls] but why did you ask for a close ballot? », Asked PM Imran.

