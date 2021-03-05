Politics
Boris Johnson calls on those over 80 who have been vaccinated not to break Covid rules
Boris Johnson called on those over 80 to continue to observe lockdown restrictions after receiving the Covid vaccine, as a new study found more than 40% violated them.
For those who had already received their second dose of the vaccine, that figure rose to 48 percent.
Despite the successful vaccine rollout and the government’s announcement of its intention to ease the lockdown in the coming months, it remains against regulations to socially meet indoors or outdoors with anyone outside. of your home or the support bubble.
Asked about the results, Mr Johnson’s official spokesperson said the PM was urging people to be patient afterwards and to continue to observe the rules after receiving the blow.
The spokesperson said: We are authorizing certain easements starting Monday next week, allowing one-on-one recreational meetings in public places.
But it’s important, as we move through the pandemic, that people continue to follow the rules and guidelines.
The spokesperson added that the government had deliberately built in five-week deadlines between each stage of England’s roadmap out of lockdown so that it could verify whether each easing of restrictions had led to an upsurge in infections before moving on. move on to the next one.
Although the evidence now shows that vaccines are very effective in protecting those vaccinated against coronavirus disease, current government rules do not provide for any waivers from lockdown restrictions for the more than 20 million Britons who have now been vaccinated.
The new figures came just days after England’s deputy chief medical officer Jonathan Van Tam urged those who had been vaccinated not to let their guard down and let themselves be lulled into a false sense of security.
Speaking at a press conference in Downing Street last Friday, he said: It’s kind of like being 3-0 in a game and thinking, maybe we can’t lose that now, but how many times have we seen the other side take 4-3?
Don’t ruin this now. It is too early to relax. Just keep maintaining discipline and hang in there for a few more months.
But it seems his appeals are falling on deaf ears for many. The most common group that octogenarians who broke the lockdown said they spent time indoors were their children, with 23% admitting they visited or invited their children to their own after having had their jab.
Nine percent of those surveyed also said they had seen their grandchildren and 6 percent their friends.
However, not all of the over 80s who had been vaccinated had started unilaterally easing the lockdown. One in five people said they had not left home for some reason since getting their vaccine.
There was also evidence that vaccines were starting to reduce fears among the elderly, who suffered the most deaths during the pandemic.
The ONS survey, which surveyed 2,000 people aged 80 and over in mid-February, showed that before vaccination, just under half (49%) believed Covid was a major or significant risk for them personally.
But for those who had received both doses of the vaccine, that figure fell to just 5%.
A quarter of those over 80 also said they would be more likely to go to the hospital if they had other medical problems after being vaccinated; and that figure rose to 33% for those who had already had their second jab.
Although 41% of them said they experienced some side effects from the vaccine, a whopping 96% said they would likely recommend others to come in for the vaccine once it was their turn.
The rollout of the Covid-19 vaccination is, without a doubt, a huge relief for many people over the age of 80, as we can see that almost half of them, when surveyed, considered Covid-19 to be a major or significant personal risk before receiving the vaccination, said Tim Gibbs of the ONS.
This drops to just 5 percent having the same concern after hypothetically receiving both doses of the vaccine.
We hope to start seeing these broader positive effects of the vaccine rollout as it continues into other age groups in the weeks to come.
