Nintendo Switch Pro units reportedly already in the hands of developers





More and more rumors about the Nintendo Switch Pro are circulating, suggesting that game developers already have unannounced access to the console.

Following new reports of the long-speculated Nintendo Switch Pro, which could feature a 7-inch Samsung OLED display, further rumors suggest that the developers already have the console in their hands. The Nintendo Switch is already a console. highly rated thanks to its large library of games and portability, but it could be even better if new information is true.

Rumors about the Nintendo Switch Pro have been circulating for some time now, but reports about its potency have always varied. Some say it’s going to be a beastly machine that opens the door to brand new games, others are just suggesting that it will raise games’ resolution to 4K once docked, which is still pretty impressive. Whether or not this can lead to games that are currently a bit out of reach for the console / handheld hybrid remains to be seen.

Imran Khan reports on Twitter that the developers have access to the Nintendo Switch Pro rumor. His tweet came shortly after the news that the new Samsung display was being implemented in the console and that it would start manufacturing in June. Khan’s sources noted that enough developers have dev kits for the console that the leaks are expected to start spreading very soon.

Funny, I was talking to some people today who were like, “There are enough people with dev kits that leaks should happen any day now.”

I guess it didn’t even take that long.

– Imran Khan (@imranzomg) March 4, 2021

Nintendo said earlier in 2021 that a new Nintendo Switch isn’t coming “soon”, but it’s unclear what “soon” really means in this context, which could run from April to the end of the year. year, or even beyond. it’s likely that if Nintendo really ramps up production soon, it will likely be announced in the next few months. In traditional Nintendo fashion, the company tries to have relatively small gaps between hardware announcements and revisions. For reference, the Nintendo Switch Lite was announced in July 2019 and released in September 2019.

Earlier reports have disputed Nintendo’s “not to come” claims, suggesting that it will debut this year. Given that Nintendo hasn’t said too much * too much * about the lineup for the second half of 2021, it’s entirely possible that another direct will happen in the spring or summer that the two will take the first look at the Nintendo Switch Pro, but also a bunch of new games from the second half of the year that could benefit greatly from an improved controller. At the moment, fans can only speculate on how powerful the console actually is and if it will be a real game changer, but something seems to be happening sooner rather than later.

