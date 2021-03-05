If I lose, Prime Minister Imran Khan is moved ahead of confidence vote this week





Ahead of a confidence vote, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said he was ready to sit in the opposition if defeated but would not give up his campaign against corruption.

The vote of confidence was made necessary by the shocking defeat of Pakistani finance minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikhs in the senatorial elections on Wednesday. Sheikh was defeated by former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani, the joint opposition candidate, after lawmakers from the Khans Pakistan party Tehrik-e-Insaf broke ranks by secret ballot.

In a televised address to the nation ahead of the confidence vote in the National Assembly or the lower house of parliament on Saturday, Khan appeared to indicate there was a possibility he might lose the crucial vote. He said a loss of power would make no difference in his efforts to rid the country of corruption, which he said was a key factor in the Senate elections.

These people thought they could suspend the sword of defiance from me, and because the presidency is very important to me, I … end all corruption cases against them, Khan said, speaking in urdu.

I’m looking for a confidence motion [on Saturday]. I’ll go to the (National) Assembly and say you decide. It will be an open vote and I ask all members to exercise their democratic right and you can say that you are not with Imran Khan. I will respect that … and if you win I will sit in the opposition, he added.

While accusing Gilani and the opposition of offering bribes and inducements to tip the Senate elections, Khan called on lawmakers not to be swayed. If I am losing power, what difference does it make to me? he asked rhetorically.

Corruption was a key theme in Khan’s speech which lasted just over 30 minutes and he repeatedly denounced the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), a group of opposition parties, and its leaders, accusing them of corruption and machinations against his government to prevent prosecutions in old corruption cases. He even alleged that 15 or 16 members of the ruling party sold out in the Senate elections.

Khan further argued that corruption was the reason he demanded the open vote in the Senate elections and accused the Election Commission of undermining democracy by allowing a secret ballot and protecting those engaged in horse trading in the surveys. He also accused opposition parties of trying to block legislation enacted by his government to implement the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) action plan to fight terrorist financing in order to blackmail it. to drop corruption cases against opposition leaders.

The PM also criticized his rival, PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif, currently in exile in the UK, and accused him and his family of taking wealth from Pakistan and surrendering corruption worth billions of dollars.

Leaders of opposition parties such as the PML-N and the Pakistan Peoples Party have denied similar accusations by Khan and the PTI in the past. Commentators have also pointed to so-called anti-corruption laws and mechanisms created by military dictators in the past to target politicians.

After the upheaval of the senatorial elections, the opposition parties retained a majority in the upper house of parliament and are now seeking the posts of president and vice-president, for which a secret ballot will be held on March 12. The opposition now has 53 seats. in the 100-member Senate, while the ruling Khans alliance has 47 seats.

