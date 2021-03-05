PPKM Micro will be developed in provinces outside of Java

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo stated that the imposition of restrictions on community activities ( PPKM) the micro-scale will be developed in provinces outside Java.

Micro PPKM in question will target areas with a high number of Covid-19 cases.

“(Micro PPKM) will be developed in provinces outside of Java (and Bali) which have many active cases,” Jokowi said in a virtual press release Thursday (4/3/2021) evening.

Jokowi said the PPKM mic that had worked produced fairly good results.

This can be seen from the number of Covid-19 cases on a weekly basis in the seven provinces that held PPKM has declined.

“In DKI Jakarta, Banten, West Java, Central Java, DIY, East Java and Bali, it looks like the trend is still going down. The trend is very good,” Jokowi said.

However, the Head of State reminded all parties to work hard so that the rate of transmission of Covid-19 continues to decline in a sustainable manner.

Jokowi then explained the development of data on the handling of Covid-19.

According to him, the decline in the increase in the number of positive cases of Covid-19 over the last week also shows a trend of improvement.

“In January 2021, there were 14,000 to 15,000 cases per day. And last week, February 22, there were 10,180 cases and on March 3 there were 6,818 cases,” Jokowi explained.