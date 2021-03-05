No political bullets Imrans





During his golden years in cricket for more than 20 years, cricketer turned politician and now Prime Minister Imran Khan barely played without a ball and has always been hailed by the cricket world as one of the players of fittest and finest cricket of its time.

In politics, his fate has been rife with no bullets, especially in the past two and a half years in office. Sadly, he didn’t have the services of two W’s (Waseem and Waqar) in politics and left with no choice but to go with Waseem Akram Plus (Usman Buzdar) and Waqar Plus (Mahmood Khan).

Unlike cricket where Imran Khan rarely went wrong, his political career is full of mistakes and yet he has succeeded simply because of his own skills and fighting spirit. There is a long list of his political mistakes and poor team selection.

Even otherwise, after the postponement of the Pakistani Super League (PSL) due to reported incidents of COVID-19 positive among players, the people would once again focus on the political Super League, where on Wednesday a major upheaval rocked the world. Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Imrans’s tactic to get former Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani out on the cheap and easily failed due to poor field placement and poor selection of players like Hafeez Shaikh. They dropped too many catches and his bowlers also played too many without balls, one of which (papers rejected) cost the game. Now, whether some of his players have fixed the game with the political bookmakers or not, we need to investigate. One thing is certain that even though they were involved, Kaptan has no choice but to take no action against them as he still needs these controversial players to get a vote of confidence.

Politics is a whole different ball game where teams can’t afford too many bullets or erratic shots, which they did in their two and a half years. They still have two years to improve their bowling and stick and should blame themselves for the political blunders they have made so far.

I have known Imran from his cricket days and also know he is a fighter at heart and this could be one of the reasons he decided that instead of challenging the results in the Pakistan Election Commission, he (Imran) should go for a vote of confidence. His decision might be a bit risky but would certainly give an otherwise demoralized ruling party a boost.

Risky because in case of defeat, he would leave with no other choice but to resign and call new elections. It is a political and bold move because if he gets the vote of confidence he would be in a better and stronger position to strike back at the opposition and could become aggressive against them.

But, whatever the outcome, it is high time for the Prime Minister and his team to question themselves, as it would be foolish to look at the surprise defeat of Finance Minister Hafeez Shaikh from one point of view by accusing simply the opponents of horse bargaining. There are other factors within the PTI as well, including serious political mistakes by Khan himself despite the presence of dozens of advisers, who appeared busy but did nothing on the political front.

The margin could have been greater if the late efforts of some circles had not brought the damage under control and the Prime Minister himself had not taken up the task of campaigning for Shaikh because he knew where the problem lay in the country. within the party.

So let’s take a look at what really went wrong because there is more than just an accusation of horse trading. Imran Khans PTI appeared in the 2018 election as the most important party, but never in a comfortable position from day one. His government depended heavily on allies like the MQM (Pakistan), the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), the Balochistan National Party (BNP-Mengal), the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) and Janobi Punjab Mahaz.

It is not only the defeat of Finance Minister Hafeez Shaikh, whom Prime Minister Imran Khan must reassess, but also the number of MPs and MPAs, whom he has rarely met over the past two and a half years, have accumulated bundles of complaints in front of him, including cold response from his collaborators, including Mr. Shaikh.

Imran is well aware that there was a general dislike of unelected advisers in the federal cabinet, and PTI MPs and MPAs, including his closest ministers like Fawad Chaudhry, Asad Umer, Shireen Mazari and veteran Sheikh. Rashid Ahmad must have voted for Hafeez Shaikh, but if they liked him too. or not the PM knows it well. Was Shaikh the right choice for the Senate? The simple answer is no. There is a difference in the vote between Hafeez Shaikh and Ms. Fouzia Arshad who drew 174 against the Sheikhs 164.

Former Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani, who defeated Shaikh, was a co-candidate of the Opposition Alliance (PDM) and an asset to former President Asif Ali Zardari, who had been working on this formula for six months. .

If the Prime Minister had granted a ticket to a former party guard, the outcome might have been different. PDM and Asif Zardari mainly took advantage of the discomforts within the MNA and AMP PTI and the possibility of foul play cannot be ruled out.

For example, a Sindh PTI group comprising MPs and MPAs from Karachis had formed its own separate and sometimes publicly dissident group, but the government ignored this seriously. Only twice has PM met them and assured them that their issues will be resolved but no progress has been made.

Did the PM know why, despite the unprecedented support and backing of neutral referees, he failed to break down the powerful opposition party, namely the PML (N)? The recent by-elections in Punjab have been a wake-up call.

His handpicked Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has already done colossal political damage to him and the PTI. The consecutive defeat in the by-elections of Sindh, Punjab and the strongest seat of the PTI in the KP constituency of former CM Pervez Khattak made it clear that all is not well at the PTI in three of the four provinces in the except Balochistan, which always has different policies. dynamic.

Imran should consider himself lucky thanks to some quarterbacks that there was a narrow margin against the kind of dissent that has existed in the party since the departure of his No.2 Jehangir Tareen, who also took the backseat after receiving a cold shoulder of the PM during the campaign for Shaikh. First, he announced his personal support for Shaikh.

It is also time for Prime Minister Khan to reconsider his politics and his style of politics, at least with regard to his own coalition partners and the way they have been treated. He did not wake up when, for the first time, BNP (Mengal) resigned and joined the opposition. The two other allies, PML (Q) and MQM-Pakistan, are with him for reasons other than personal and it is almost after a year that the Prime Minister meets Chaudhrys de Gujrat.

Even if Prime Minister Khan gets the vote of confidence, he must give more importance to party MPs, MPAs and coalition partners. He must opt ​​for change in Punjab and KP, and the sooner the better, as elections for local bodies are scheduled by decision of the Supreme Court.

The writer is a senior columnist and analyst for GEO, The News and Jang

Twitter: @MazharAbbasGEO

