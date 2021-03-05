England’s corona virus mutation discovered in Indonesia, following Jokowi’s call





DRAWING. President Joko Widodo at Merdeka Palace, Jakarta, Tuesday (2/3).

Journalist: Abdul Basith Bardan | Editor: Herlina Kartika Dewi KONTAN.CO.ID –JAKARTA. President Joko Widodo has asked the public not to worry about the entry of a new variant of the corona virus (Covid-19). The government later found two positive cases of Covid-19 with a mutation from England called B117. Through inspection whole genome sequencing, we know that there are two cases of Covid-19 with this variant. “I appeal to all of you ladies and gentlemen do not worry as two positive cases of Covid-19 have been found with a mutation of the corona virus from England or B117,” Jokowi said in an official statement on Thursday. (4/3). The two people who are believed to have contracted the virus have now shown negative conditions. Even so, Jokowi said the public should continue to enforce health protocols to prevent transmission of the virus. One of the efforts is to use a mask, wash your hands and maintain a distance. In addition, vaccination is accelerated to create community immunity or collective immunity. Read also: Fortunately, the Covid-19 vaccine is still effective against mutations in the British corona virus Jokowi added that research on viral mutations is ongoing. However, there is no information regarding the virus mutation as being more deadly. “There is no research to show that this new variant is more lethal,” Jokowi said. On a related note, Covid-19 Treatment Task Force spokesperson Wiku Adisasmito also said viral mutations are a natural thing. Wiku said efforts to prevent the entry of a new variant of the virus into Indonesia had been carried out even though the border could not be completely closed. “The world is interconnected and we cannot forever paralyze the mobilization which can also threaten other socio-economic sectors,” Wiku explained. In addition, diplomacy, Indonesia also has travel agreements with a number of countries. Indonesia also currently has strict rules for those traveling abroad. Returning Indonesian Citizens (WNIs) must pass a number of exams related to Covid-19. In addition, Indonesian citizens are to undergo a period of isolation at Wisma Pademangan. DONATE, get free coupons! Your support will increase our enthusiasm for presenting quality and useful articles. As a thank you for your attention, there are free gift vouchers that can be used while shopping at HAPPY SHOP.



Reporter: Abdul Basith Bardan

Editor: Herlina Kartika Dewi

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos