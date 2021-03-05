Aleem welcomes the Prime Minister’s decision





LAHORE: Punjab Prime Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s decision to take a vote of confidence in Parliament is courageous and laudable, which will be a good response to political opponents and the government will succeed.

In his conversation here on Thursday, Chief Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said that In Sha Allah Imran Khan would win the vote of confidence in parliament because he was not fighting for self-interest or power but for the good of the people. , democracy and Pakistan. He said the real conflict was between maintaining the status quo and changing the country. Aleem Khan said politicians who engage in mainstream politics cannot compete with the prime minister.

Abdul Aleem Khan pointed out that what happened in one siege proved that Imran Khan’s example in this regard was correct, while on the other hand, the victory of a female senator in Islamabad was sufficient. to prove the numerical majority of the PTI in the National Assembly. The minister said that Imran Khan struggled for two decades to bring about a change in the old system and that it was still in progress, which would succeed In Sha Allah. The senior minister said that the PTI did not get lower votes in any province in the senatorial elections and that the PTI became the party with the most seats in the upper house, which was another major achievement of the Prime Minister. minister.

