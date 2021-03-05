US suspends tariffs on UK products in trade dispute

The UK and US today agreed on a new joint approach to the long-standing trade dispute over aerospace tariffs.

The United States will temporarily suspend all retaliatory tariffs on direct exports from the United Kingdom to the United States resulting from the Airbus dispute for four months, with the aim of reaching a negotiated solution to the 16-year dispute. This measure will come into effect on Monday March 8, backdated to today (March 4).

In 2018, the year before the tariffs were imposed, the United States imported approximately 550 million goods affected by these measures from the United Kingdom. The tariff suspension will help protect jobs on both sides of the Atlantic in industries that have been targeted by these unfair tariffs, in particular Scotch whiskey. Scotch was the UK’s largest food and drink export in 2020, and Irish and Scottish single malt whiskey exports to the US were worth around 340 million in 2018.

This follows the UK’s decision to suspend Boeing’s tariffs against the US from January, a show of good faith that ensured that the UK was not affected by new tariffs and allowed the two countries to work to end the dispute and focus on deepening our future trade relationship.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said:

From Scotch Whiskey distillers to Stilton manufacturers, UK companies will benefit today from the US move to suspend tariffs in this dispute.

It shows what the UK can do as an independent trading nation, making deals that support our businesses and support free and fair trade.

I now look forward to strengthening the UK-US relationship as we drive economic growth and build back better together.

International Trade Secretary Liz Truss said:

I am delighted to say that our American allies under the leadership of their new President and his hard-working United States Trade Representative have embraced our initiative to seek a fair settlement.

Here’s Global Britain in action: securing new opportunities as a newly agile nation. The benefits will be felt across our country, especially in Scotland, where Scottish whiskey distillers will be able to sell at lower prices in the United States, their most valuable market.

The easier it is for Americans to buy a bottle of Macallan, Talisker or Glenfiddich, the more money these producers will have to invest in their businesses, their people and their future.

Today’s agreement shows that the UK and US are committed to working together to better rebuild and take our trade relationship to new heights.

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said:

This is great news for the Scotch whiskey industry, the cornerstone of the Scottish economy.

The UK government has fought incredibly hard on this issue, calling on the highest levels of the US administration to remove tariffs that were hurting our Scottish exporters.

We are very happy to have negotiated a temporary tariff waiver agreement and we will use this four month window to end the trade dispute.

I am delighted that our close trading relationship with the United States is getting stronger and stronger, opening up new opportunities for Scottish businesses.

The Department for International Trade will continue to work with the United States to agree to a fair resolution of the dispute, which removes punitive tariffs and works for the whole of the United Kingdom.

The announcement will protect jobs across the UK as well as Scotch whiskey producers, it would also benefit businesses, including:

Cashmere producers in Ayrshire, in 2018, the UK exported to the US approximately 11 million knitted and crocheted garments covered by the tariffs, of which around 6 million were cashmere.

Yorkshire Pork Farmers, in 2018 the UK exported approximately 38 million pork subject to the tariffs to the US.

From the makers of Stilton in the Midlands, in 2018, the UK exported around 45 million cheese subject to tariffs to the US, including around 4 million Stilton cheeses.

The UK will continue to engage with the US to agree to a fair resolution of the dispute, which permanently removes punitive tariffs and works for the whole of the UK. This would benefit the UK aerospace industry which employs people across the country including Wales, Belfast and Sheffield.

The government reserves the right to reimpose tariffs at any time if satisfactory progress towards an acceptable settlement is not made.

On another front, the UK and US continue to work on an ambitious trade deal, which could eliminate nearly $ 500 million in tariffs on UK exports to the US.