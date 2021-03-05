PM approves import of cross-border yarns





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan nodded to cross-border importation of cotton yarn, as the shortage of industrial inputs is expected to prevent the resumption of textile exports.

Trade adviser Razak Dawood said the prime minister expressed concern over the shortage and escalating prices of cotton yarn in the country during a meeting.

[He] responsible for taking the necessary steps, including cross-border trade in cotton yarn, to maintain the momentum of value-added exports, Dawood wrote on Twitter.

The government is considering importing cotton from India to meet local demand, according to media reports.

Cotton production fell to 5.5 million bales from no less than 15 million bales recoded annually in previous years, causing prices to rise unstoppably.

Textiles and clothing exports rose more than 8% to $ 8.8 billion in the seven months of the current fiscal year. The pace of growth may slow due to the shortage of raw materials, according to traders who have called for duty-free imports of yarn from any country, including India.

The Pakistan Yarn Merchants Association has expressed deep concerns about the unavailability of cotton yarn and its price reaching an all-time high. He called on the government to immediately allow duty-free importation of yarn and cotton from India to save the textile industry from collapse.

If export orders are not fulfilled on time, the business will be affected, according to the association.

Officials at the associations office said a large number of export orders from China, Bangladesh and India were transferred to Pakistani exporters, resulting in increased production activities. However, these days the cost has increased sharply due to the unavailability of raw materials according to the demand of the textile industry and the high price of yarn in local markets.

If we fail to import raw materials from other countries, including India, then export orders that have been transferred to Pakistan will not be honored, the association said in a statement.

It will tarnish Pakistan’s image in the world and we will not get any new orders.

The government was urged to immediately lift tariffs on yarns and cotton and allow duty-free importation. With the imports from India, the freight cost decreases and it takes less time.

Therefore, the government should allow the import of yarn from India for continued textile production without hindering and fulfilling export orders, so that Pakistani exporters can be saved.

