No constitutional obstacle to seeking a vote of confidence





ISLAMABAD: There is no constitutional ban on Prime Minister Imran Khan asking for a new vote of confidence from the National Assembly. It is a political movement that he wields, former Senate speaker and renowned constitutional expert Wasim Sajjad told The News when asked if such a vote of confidence was mentioned in the constitution. Although this is not provided for in the Constitution, there is no restriction on holding a new vote.

He said that by securing a vote of confidence, the prime minister clearly wants to show that he enjoys the support of the majority of the members of the National Assembly (deputies) – despite the debacle of his candidate’s defeat for the seat of ‘Islamabad. the Senate.

Imran Khan decided to get a new vote of confidence immediately after the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) candidate’s success over the government representative in the Senate election. The defeat was followed by calls from the opposition to resign, arguing that the prime minister had lost his majority in the National Assembly. Wasim Sajjad said it is evident that the Prime Minister wants to show his political rivals that he enjoys the confidence of the majority and that the mere defeat of the candidate of the ruling coalitions in the senatorial elections has not deprived him of ‘a majority. He said the vote of confidence would be by voice vote. Those who support and oppose such a resolution will stand in their place and be counted, he said.

Since Article 226, which has recently been widely debated, stipulates that all elections under the Constitution, other than those of the Prime Minister and the Prime Minister, are conducted by secret ballot, it is evident that the vote on a resolution by vote of confidence or not – the trust motion would also be by open ballot.

Prominent lawyer Kashif Malik told this correspondent that the constitution’s anti-defection clause would apply to members of the National Assembly (deputies) who vote against the directive of their parliamentary parties on such a resolution. He stated that Article 63A provides that if a Member resigns or joins another parliamentary party, votes or abstains from voting contrary to any instruction issued by the parliamentary party in connection with the election of the Prime Minister or the chief minister in a vote of confidence, vote of no confidence, a finance bill or a constitutional amendment, he may be declared by the party leader as having defected and the party leader may transmit a copy of the statement to the President and the Chief Electoral Officer (CEC). Then, the process of his disqualification would be initiated.

However, Kashif Malik pointed out that there could be a technical obstacle to invoking the anti-ground clearance clause in this case. Since the proposal for such a motion is not clearly provided for in the Constitution, this article may not be relevant for MPs voting against their party leadership, he said, adding that he does not would apply only when a person elected Prime Minister. asks for a vote of confidence or a resolution of no confidence is voted against the Prime Minister.

Wasim Sajjad said Article 91 (7) clearly does not apply to the vote of confidence sought by Imran Khan because President Dr Arif Alvi does not ask him to vote after suspecting that the Prime Minister has lost the confidence of the majority. It is the decision of the Prime Minister. The provision states that the Prime Minister will exercise his functions at the pleasure of the President, but that the President will not exercise his powers under this clause unless he is satisfied that the Prime Minister does not enjoy the confidence of the President. majority, in which case he will convene the National Assembly and demand that the Prime Minister obtain a vote of confidence.

Kashif Malik has said that in this event the president has a sort of discretion that he will exercise if he feels the prime minister has lost majority support.

He said that in this case, it will be up to the ruling coalition to ensure that a simple majority of MPs support the confidence motion for its success. However, if the opposition proposes a resolution of no confidence against the prime minister, it is incumbent upon them to do so, otherwise their decision will be overturned.

The lawyer said the Supreme Court did not disqualify Aisha Gulalai, who, against the PTI directive, abstained from voting in the election of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi as prime minister in 2017. PTI chairman, Imran Khan, had sent a reference to the Pakistan Election Commission for his withdrawal from notification as a member of the National Assembly. Gulalai had argued that she had not received any party directives for the vote. Imran Khan had told the Supreme Court that he had given verbal instructions to lawmakers. However, the court ruled that no instruction would be considered valid if it was not in writing.

