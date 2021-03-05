Meet Rishi Sunak, the potential successor to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson





The COVID-19 pandemic has hit the UK hard as the country the death toll of 1,09,000 deaths is the highest in Europe, as is the figure of 42 lakh plus positive cases over the past year. This, in turn, pushed the country’s economy into the deepest recession in over a century. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s ratings keep dropping and political commentators say it won’t be long before calls for his replacement get louder. Interestingly, the man billed as Johnson’s potential replacement doesn’t live too far from 10 Downing Street, the residence of the British Prime Minister. Rishi Sunak, the British Chancellor of the Exchequer, who resides in No 11, also happens to be Johnson’s favorite. Observers say that is why he was elevated from chief secretary to chancellor. The 40-year-old was first elected MP for Richmond (Yorkshire) in 2015. Writing in The Guardian, Rupert Neate, the newspaper’s wealth correspondent, said that Rishi was not a “rags-to-riches story” and his social media antics could occasionally fail, but “the brand Rishi ”seems unstoppable. Youth Rishi was born to parents, Yashvir, a general practitioner, and Usha, a pharmacist, on May 12, 1980, in Southampton. Sunak, the oldest of three siblings, went to a prestigious boarding school at Winchester College, which he said could only become possible through the “sacrifice” of his parents. He then studied Philosophy, Politics and Economics (PPE) at Lincoln College before joining Stanford University, where he obtained an MBA. Career Sunak started his career as an analyst at Goldman Sachs and then moved into the hedge fund industry. The Richmond MP created his own company, Theleme Partners in 2010. In 2014, he was selected as a Conservative candidate for Richmond. He won the elections in 2015 and became a member of the select committee on environment, food and rural affairs. Sunak, a strong supporter of Brexit, backed Theresa May’s deal but threw her weight behind Johnson when May decided to step down. The rise to one of the “great offices of state” came sooner than expected after his then boss, Sajid Javid, resigned from his post as chancellor. ‘Maharaja of the valleys’ What Neate wrote about Sunak is amplified here. He is married to Akshata Murthy, the daughter of Infosys co-founder and one of India’s richest men, Narayan Murthy, and is also sometimes referred to as “Maharaja of the Dales”. The couple have two daughters. Not only that, he is also considered the richest person in the House of Commons. On his website, Sunak says he grew up watching his parents serve the local community and was indebted to them for their sacrifices, making sure he could attend good schools. “This experience has changed my life and as a result I am passionate about ensuring that everyone has access to a great education,” he writes. “I was a school principal, a member of the board of directors of a large youth club, and I have always given my time to educational programs that spread opportunities. In his spare time, Sunak says he enjoys keeping fit and watching cricket, football and the movies.







