Civil war: Trump attacks Republican strategist Rove, who retaliates





WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Former President Donald Trump escalated his war with the Republican establishment on Thursday by attacking Karl Rove, a longtime Republican strategist who criticized Trump’s first speech since his departure for being long on grievances but short of vision.

He’s a pompous jerk with bad advice and always has an agenda, Trump complained in a statement from his Palm Beach, Florida office.

Rove, the architect of Republican George W. Bush’s presidential victories in 2000 and 2004, wrote in an opinion piece in the Wall Street Journal on Thursday that Trump’s speech last Sunday at the Conservative Political Action Conference was lacking .

Rove noted that in a straw poll of CPAC attendees, only 68% wanted Trump to run for president again in 2024, while 32% didn’t want him to run or had no opinion.

Trump’s speech was notable for resurrecting his unsubstantiated allegations of voter fraud during his November loss to Democrat Joe Biden, despite his team’s advice not to do so.

Rove wrote of the 90-minute speech: There was no forward-looking program, just a recitation of his greatest hits. People like cool materials. Repetition is useful to a point, but it is becoming obsolete.

The row was the latest round in the civil war that has erupted within the Republican Party, with establishment figures such as Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell keen to put Trump in the rearview mirror, and others, like Trump’s ally, Senator Lindsey Graham, believing in parties. the future depends on the energy of the pro-Trump base.

But Trump retains a strong influence within the party. McConnell, for example, voted to acquit Trump of the impeachment charges, then turned around and called Trump practically and morally responsible for his supporters’ murderous attack on the U.S. Capitol last month, only to then say he would vote for Trump if he was the Republican candidate. in 2024.

Trump called Rove – a familiar Fox News character who writes his points on an erasable whiteboard – a RINO, or name-only Republican, and said Rove had lobbied him for 5G telecommunications.

Karl Rove has been losing for years, aside from himself. He’s a top-level RINO, who has come to the Oval Office to lobby for 5G for himself and a group, Trump said.

Trump said Rove called him on election night Nov. 3 to congratulate him on a big win, which was before Biden was declared the winner.

Rove, in a statement to Reuters, dismissed Trump’s criticisms.

I’ve been called a lot of things in my career, but never a RINO. I have voted for every Republican presidential candidate since I was 18 and have only worked for GOP (Republican) candidates since then, said Rove, 70. I have a different recollection of Mr. Trumps’ opinion on 5G and our election night. I will continue to use my whiteboard and my voice to call for bullets and strikes.

