Canadian lawyer says Donald Trump’s comments should not interrupt extradition





Former US President Donald Trump’s comments do not meet the standard to end an extradition hearing for a top Chinese communications giant Huawei Technologies, a lawyer for the Canadian Department of Justice argued Thursday before a tribunal.

Canada arrested Meng Wanzhou, the daughter of Huawei founder and the company’s chief financial officer, at Vancouver airport in late 2018. The United States wants her extradited on charges of fraud. His arrest infuriated Beijing, which sees his case as a political move to prevent China’s rise to power.

The United States accuses Huawei of using a Hong Kong shell company called Skycom to sell equipment to Iran in violation of US sanctions. He claims that Meng, 49, committed fraud by deceiving HSBC bank about the company’s business dealings in Iran.

In an interview in 2018, Trump said he would “step in (in the case) if I thought it was necessary” to help secure a trade deal with China or assist US security interests.

Meng’s defense team said the comments were a threat that turned her into “bargaining chips” and amounted to an abuse of process.

Canadian Justice Department attorney Robert Frater said there was no evidence to suggest the former president’s comments had any impact on the fairness of the proceedings against Meng.

Frater rejected claims that Meng is being used as a political pawn in a power struggle between the United States and China.

“We urge you to focus on the facts and the law and leave the politics to the politicians,” he said.

Meng, who attended the hearing wearing a short black dress that exposed the electronic tracking bracelet on her ankle, listened to the proceedings through an interpreter.

Over the next few weeks, Meng’s defense team will present several justifications for stopping the extradition process.

Later this month, they will speak out against an abuse of process, claiming that officers from the Canada Border Services Agency detained and interrogated Meng without a lawyer, seized her electronic devices and forced her to give up their password. passes before his official arrest.

His lawyers also argue that the United States is exceeding the limits of its jurisdiction in prosecuting a foreign citizen for actions that took place in Hong Kong and said that Canada was misled by the United States about the soundness of their argument.

Meng’s arrest damaged Canada-China relations. In apparent retaliation, China arrested former Canadian diplomat Michael Kovrig and Canadian entrepreneur Michael Spavor. China has also imposed restrictions on various Canadian exports to China, including canola seeds. China has also sentenced four Canadians convicted of drug trafficking to death.

Meng remains free on bail in Vancouver.

