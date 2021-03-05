PDM and the Senate





After the defeat of the PTI in the by-elections, there was another shock to the ruling alliance: Joint PDM candidate Yousaf Raza Gilani defeated Hafeez Shaikh in the most coveted Senate seat in Islamabad on March 3 .

The defeat has symbolic significance more than anything else as Imran Khan himself was invested to ensure the victory of Hafeez Shaikh. The PDM said his victory was a political verdict of defiance against Imran Khan. The result was a bit surprising for the ruling party. It was widely believed that the Sheikhs’ victory was almost certain due to his association with international lenders in addition to having the backing of the Prime Minister. Hafeez Shaikhs’ failure to get enough votes to make it to the Senate suggests that the political equation is being redesigned in Pakistan.

On the other hand, Yousaf Raza Gilani could get nine more votes for the total PDM membership of 160. How on earth could this be possible without the defection of the ruling alliance MPs and the infamous trade in horses? But then there was more to him too; one could feel the gradual thaw of the frozen relations between the PDM and the corridors of power, a political reciprocity to dispel the growing conflict between the PDM leadership and those in state power.

The Supreme Court’s ruling on the secret ballot, the election commissions’ decision to postpone the PTI’s election transparency plea and internal fighting within the PTI contributed to Hafeez Shaikh’s defeat. Some believe that the political scenario for an internal change in the PTI government has been drafted. However, it will be too early to suggest such a change internally given that the ruling PTI and its political allies still hold a majority in the upper house. Shortly after the declaration of the Senate election results, PDM leaders and their supporters turned to mainstream media and social media platforms to celebrate Gilanis’ victory as the beginning of the end of the PTI government.

If we follow the events of the past week, they are quite instructive in that they suggest that the PTI has started to lose its political roots and the unconditional support of its benefactors. The Supreme Court’s opinion against the president’s reference to a public ballot and the ECP’s subsequent refusal to deviate from the conventional way of holding elections weakened the PTI’s position. The story does not end there. Gilanis’ victory is not simply the result of smart politics led by the PDM.

With all the nuances on effective democracy, the sanctity of the vote, general accountability and civil supremacy, the PDM seems to be content with a political package negotiated in parliament. The political impression created by the PDM in its phase of forming a well-knit alliance ready to wage all-out war against those in power for the greatest space of expression has gradually lost its essence. For many within the PDM alliance, Nawaz Sharif’s account was a bit disturbing and too radical for their reconciliation agenda.

The most pronounced reservations against the political tirade expressed by Nawaz Sharif during his public speeches at PDM rallies came from Bilawal Bhutto. The PPP has chosen to follow the path of political reconciliation, which is more like Zardaris’ way of doing politics rather than following Bilawals instincts to denigrate the ruling party and sometimes even its benefactors. Conspiracy theorists say there was a broader plan behind Bilawal’s rampage to target Imran Khan exclusively with occasional reference to his benefactors. If it was to be believed that the scheme was so well designed, it couldn’t be anyone but Zardari.

Over the past week, the country’s political landscape has changed dramatically as Zardari has become the real driving force and agitator of the PDM. In our timely political system, Zardari has demonstrated that he is still the most sought-after politician when it comes to redrawing the power equation for the broader perceived good of the state. His hesitant moves may have dismayed many of his PDM comrades, but the political mileage of his strategy has proven to be far reaching in terms of propelling the PDM to the next level of smart politics.

Dictated by realpolitik, it took Zardari barely a few months to read the political mindset and to reorient the political strategy of the PDM from street unrest to a parliamentary course of political engagement with the regime and its members. benefactors. The PPP has a much bigger stake than the PML-N if the political crisis gets out of manageable proportions due to the political adventurism of the PDM. Political chaos favors the PML-N because: a) it will validate Nawaz Sharif’s account of going beyond parliamentary means of reconciliation with the corridors of power; and b) he can propel the PML-N to power with a better deal than being a lame duck of democracy.

If a political crisis leads to the overthrow of the current government, it will be seen as a victory for the PML-N by placing it on a higher moral footing to negotiate a formidable deal in the new power equation. It just means that the PPP will be out of the game and could even lose in Sindh if the situation arises for a new election after the current political configuration is dissolved. Retaining power in Sindh is an absolute necessity for a rapid withdrawal PPP. He cannot afford to wage an all-out war against those in power and lose his last stronghold of power. The PPP didn’t want to rock the boat for some obscure political goal where it couldn’t gain anything. However, the fight is not over yet. As thoughtful as it may sound, the so-called parliamentary road of resistance has its own problems rooted in Pakistan’s political history.

The 1990s were the decade of parliamentary ways of gaining political power for the most part, but they failed to create strong democratic institutions in the country. The decade of the 90s ended with a dark dawn and a hazy future for democracy in the country when a prime minister-elect was unceremoniously removed from office. Are we heading towards a political situation in the 90s? Well, it would be really hard to believe that Pakistan could afford any throwback to its checkered political past.

The only way Pakistan can start afresh as an inclusive political regime is to reset the political button of a true transition to a stable and functioning democracy. This would require multidimensional institutional reforms and political commitment to build a well-governed, transparent and inclusive democratic system of expression. It is of course a much larger political project than the conclusion of agreements for short term electoral gains and for that Pakistan needs visionary leadership and not political traders.

The writer is an Islamabad-based social and political development advisor and freelance columnist.

E-mail: [email protected]

Twitter: @ AmirHussain76

