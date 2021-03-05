Boris Johnson’s failed Garden Bridge prank cost TFL $ 24million

The 24 million TfL spent on the broken Garden Bridge was revealed to be more than half of all the money spent on the capital’s bridges over the past decade.

Some 43 million public money was spent on the Garden Bridge, the favorite project of former London Mayor turned Prime Minister Boris Johnson and promoted by Joanna Lumley.

It would have linked the south bank to the Temple metro station and would have been lined with dozens of trees. The project was killed in 2017, before any construction work took place, when Sadiq Khan withdrew the funding.

But 24 million of those funds came from TfL while the rest was spent by the Ministry of Transport.

By comparison, TfL spent just under € 43 million on maintaining all of London’s river crossings through 2020/21.



(Image: PA)



An additional $ 13 million was spent on proposals for a bridge between Rotherhithe and Canary Wharf, before its removal in 2019.

The past 12 months have been widely criticized over how London bridges have required costly maintenance work, especially the Hammersmith Bridge.

The Hammersmith Bridge, which closed to vehicles 23 months ago, currently requires stabilization work estimated at 40 million before it can carry pedestrians. A full repair job of its cracked pedestals was valued at 140 million.

The $ 43 million spent was revealed in a letter from TfL Commissioner Andy Byford to London Assembly Member Murad Qureshi (Labor).



(Image: Darren Pepe)



The contrast in the numbers raises questions about Boris Johnson’s support for the Garden Bridge, which would only have allowed pedestrians to cross it, with cyclists having to descend.

Glynn Barton, Director of Network Management at TfL, said: All bridges maintained by TfL are safe and we continue to invest in them regularly to ensure they can remain open to all road users. This includes regular structural inspections and performing daily, full-scale maintenance whenever necessary to ensure they continue to be in good working order.

Downing Street has been asked to comment on PM support for the Garden Bridge.

The ill-fated project was effectively abandoned by Sadiq Khan who withdrew his funding after taking office as mayor in 2016. A review showed that its eventual price – depending on private funding – would have been € 200 million.

Many London bridges are not owned by TfL, although it heavily subsidizes their maintenance.

According to Mr Byfords’ letter, between 2010/11 and 2020/21, TfL spent $ 24 million on five locally owned bridges: Chelsea Bridge, Albert Bridge, Putney Bridge, Wandsworth Bridge and Putney Bridge.

During these 10 years, TfL has spent 3.4 million euros on the bridges owned by Bridge House Estates: Tower Bridge, London Bridge, Southwark Bridge, Millennium Bridge and Blackfriars Bridge.

And he’s spent $ 15.4 million on the bridges he owns only: Battersea Bridge, Chiswick Bridge, Kew Bridge, Lambeth Bridge, Twickenham Bridge, Vauxhall Bridge and Westminster Bridge.

Mr Byford’s letter also reveals how he will spend estimates totaling 135 million to 215 million for the next 10 years. This includes:

Vauxhall Bridge 40-60m 2023-2025

Lambeth Bridge 20-35m 2023-2028

Kew Bridge 15-30m 2024-2026

Twickenham Bridge 20-30m 2027-2029

Battersea Bridge 15-25m 2027-2030

Westminster Bridge 25-35m 2029-2031

Although its finances were a problem before the pandemic hit, TfL’s finances have collapsed into crisis over the past 12 months as its tariff revenue has fallen by more than 90%.

It received government bailouts of $ 1.6 billion in May and $ 1.8 billion in November. TfL chiefs and officials are grappling with the terms of its next deal, which is due to be announced by April, the new fiscal year.

If you have a story on this issue that you would like to share with us, please send an email to: [email protected]