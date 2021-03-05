Hate of Foreign Products Campaign, Jokowi Sentences on Import Dependence of Government Projects





Merdeka.com – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) are still upset that foreign products dominate the Indonesian market. In fact, he has always emphasized that ministries, institutions and BUMNs increase the use of national products. “This domestic component must continue, lest government projects, BUMN, still use imported goods. If it can be blocked, (imports) may increase (local) demand which is not small, really large,” said the president. Jokowi during the online opening of the National HIPMI 2021 Meeting, Friday (5/3). President Jokowi illustrating the use of construction project pipelines whose supply is always imported. In fact, Indonesia can produce its own pipes. “A lot of pipes can be produced and they are still imported, what is it for. When I’m using government projects, BUMN projects, I can’t say that,” he said. . Therefore, according to President Jokowi, Indonesia must immediately start a movement not to like foreign products. The goal is not to be constantly dependent. “And you have to start, you really have to start at least from the government and BUMN, and then invite the public to like Indonesian products and not like foreign products,” said the president. Jokowi.

Jokowi: I’m saying I hate foreign products, it’s just crowded, right? President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has called on the public not to challenge his statements which echo the hatred of foreign products. Because, he said, all parties have the right to choose whether or not they like the product. “It’s okay to say that we don’t like foreign products, that we don’t like them. We can’t say that we don’t like them, it’s okay, we don’t like foreign products. It’s just like that. I “I’m talking about hating foreign products. With foreign products?” Jokowi said at the opening of the 2021 national working meeting of the Indonesian Association of Young Entrepreneurs (HIPMI) in 2021 at Bogor Palace, West Java, Friday (5/3). He explained that to retain national products, it is necessary to have conditions. Namely competitive price with good quality. “If the quality is good, of course, from the producers’ side, they have to keep improving the design, so that they can follow the trend,” he said. Previously, we knew that President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) had asked the Ministry of Commerce to adopt a strategic policy for the development of the national product market. One of them is to place local brands in strategic positions in shopping centers across Indonesia. “For example, by supporting the proud program made in Indonesia, shopping centers should be encouraged Jakarta – The area is encouraged to provide space for Indonesian products, especially MSMEs, ”Jokowi said while leading the opening of the 2021 Ministry of Commerce national working meeting at the State Palace , in central Jakarta, Thursday (4/3). Don’t let the word Jokowi, a foreign brand, appear on the front window. He therefore ordered foreign brands to be moved to a location that is not strategic. “A strategic place, which it is good to give to local brands. The brand must be attached to be loved by the Indonesian people compared to foreign products,” he said. He said Indonesia had asked 270 million people and all consumers should be loyal to local products. That is why he also ordered the Minister of Commerce Muhammad Lutfi to be able to echo the love of Indonesian products and hate foreign products. “You have to echo the invitation for Indonesian products, echo domestic products, echo hatred for foreign products, not only love but hate foreign products. For people to truly become loyal consumers of products. Indonesians, ”he said. Journalist: Athika Rahma Source: Liputan6 [bim] Also read:

