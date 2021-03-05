Prime Minister appoints Sanjrani as Senate Speaker





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday appointed outgoing Senate Speaker Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani for the again coveted post, which apparently enjoys good support within the opposition camp as well.

Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz announced on his twitter and posted photos of the meeting of PTI leaders chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan. All the participants appeared in a good mood.

Some insiders from ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf say the party fully respects President Imran Khan’s decision, but it may not have gone well with everyone, as well as among allied parties , in particular the Balochistan Awami party. , which became the second largest party in the PTI-led alliance in the Senate.

Once again, on paper, Sanjrani will find it impossible to rise to the top position of the House again without the support of some senators from the opposition parties, given the numerical strength of the ruling coalition, 43 in relation to the 50 senators from the joint opposition.

If we go by the tendency of independent senators, the majority of them have often gone to the treasury banks. Currently, four senators are independent, belonging to former tribal areas and the fifth Abdul Qadir, was elected on March 03 from Balochistan. He first received a ticket from the PTI and after protests from party cadres he was withdrawn, then he joined the BAP and eventually ran for the Senate as an independent candidate.

To win on his election day, Sanjrani must get 51 votes and in this case every vote is crucially important and the vote of Senator Jamaat-e-Islami Mushtaq Ahmads will be a key. Although recently JI and PTI have cooperated with each other, and according to mutual understanding, JI MP Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali did not vote, as did their only MPA in SIndh. Assembly, it can be assumed that Mushtaq could vote for Sanjrani.

As for the Pakistani Democratic Movement, it has yet to officially announce its candidate for Senate Speaker, although PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said a day earlier that elected Senator Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani would be their candidate for this post.

It goes without saying that in terms of numbers, Gilani is set for a smooth run in the election for Senate Speaker unless a decisive twist occurs in digital language in the House.

So far, the ruling coalition has not officially announced its candidate for vice-president, as has the joint opposition or the Pakistani Democratic Movement.

The 48 elected senators will be sworn in on March 12 and on the same day the election of the president and vice-president will take place.

PML-N, which has now lost the majority among the opposition parties in the House, following the retirement of its 17 senators and this post was taken over by the PPP with 20 elected senators and therefore enjoys the right to nominate its candidate as leader of the opposition in the House. However, since Gilani belongs to the PPP and is most likely to be the opposition’s joint candidate for the post of president. Therefore, PML-N or JUI-Fazl may have their candidate for the post of vice president.

Outgoing opposition leader Raja Muhammad Zafarul Haq must resign on March 11 at the end of his term: he did not contest the senatorial elections on March 3.

