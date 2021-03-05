Person Appointed By Trump VOA Paid Millions Of Law Firms To Investigate Own StaffExBulletin





Former US Agency for Global Media CEO Michael Pack contracted with a private law firm to investigate its own staff, a task typically performed by government scholars. US Agency for Global Media .

Last summer, a person named by former President Donald Trump was furious because he couldn’t just fire the top executives who had warned him that some of his plans might be illegal.

Michael Pack, who was CEO of the US Agency for Global Media which oversees Voice of America, suspended the senior executives in August. He also immediately ordered an investigation to determine what wrongdoing the leaders may have committed.

Instead of turning to inspectors general or officials to investigate, Pack personally signed a non-competitive contract to hire a high-profile law firm with strong Republican ties.

The bill paid by taxpayers exceeded $ 1 million in the first few months of the contract alone.

Government Accountability Project, a nonprofit that represents federal whistleblowers accusing Pack and some of his relatives of violating U.S. laws and regulations, shared an analysis it conducted on documents related to the contract between Pack and the firm. lawyers.

The documents, obtained under the Federal Freedom of Information Act, are likely to add to Pack’s problems even outside of government; his actions have inspired numerous reprimands from federal and Washington DC judges and findings from official government investigators, and he is still the subject of further formal scrutiny.

The group’s analysis of the new documents, shared with NPR, found law firm McGuireWoods was billing more than $ 320 an hour for 3,200 billable hours from August through October alone. He devoted five associates, six associates, two lawyers “lawyers”, two staff lawyers, seven paralegals, three case assistants, 14 other timekeepers and 11 “outsourced lawyers” at work.

(According to exchanges among USAGM staff members reviewed by NPR, the law firm’s November and December charges exceeded $ 1.2 million. Those exchanges were not part of the documents released Thursday.)

The invoices indicate that the McGuireWoods legal team, among other duties, reviewed social media posts, “Michael Pack-related news articles” and a “[Office of Inspector General] Hillary Clinton email breach audit. ”

The connection between the controversy involving the former secretary of state and the investigation into the suspended USAGM leaders was not immediately obvious. Clinton had been absent from his post for more than seven years.

“The pledge constitutes blatant mismanagement, a flagrant waste of taxpayer money and an abuse of power,” David Seide of the Government Accountability Project wrote in a letter Thursday to congressional committees under the committee’s oversight.

“The ‘deliverables’ provided by McGuireWoods have always been of questionable value,” he wrote. “The investigations did not produce anything that could justify the kind of discipline Mr. Pack sought to impose on current USAGM employees that he didn’t like that he wanted them to be fired (they have since been (reinstated). Investigations of former employees have also yielded nothing. “

McGuire Woods, based in Richmond, Va., Is known in conservative circles. The lead partner of the USAGM investigation is John D. Adams, former GOP candidate for Commonwealth of Virginia attorney general and former law clerk to United States Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas. Before taking the helm of the USAGM, Pack had made a sympathetic documentary on Thomas based on dozens of hours of interviews with the recluse lawyer and his wife Ginni.

Adams did not return a call seeking comment. A spokesperson for McGuireWoods confirmed he was retained by the USAGM and provided legal services to the agency.

“McGuireWoods does not discuss its representation of its clients,” he said.

The review of the nonprofit group found that the McGuireWoods team spent nearly 2,000 hours reviewing massive documents and emails, 400 hours investigating the facts, and nearly 700 hours investigating what has been termed “analysis / strategy”. The records also show that the legal team conducted extensive legal research on federal ethics regulations and US laws. These tasks for federal departments are generally, but not exclusively, performed by government prosecutors, inspectors general and human resources employees.

USAGM has not commented on the documents that have been made public. New interim CEO Kelu Chao, a former senior figure at Voice of America, was appointed by President Biden on his inauguration day. She brought back many executives that Pack had suspended and investigated, including its CFO, general counsel and chief strategy officer.

Related documents are expected to be released soon, according to the agency. Pack had made sweeping allegations, echoing Trump, about a “deep state” within the agency seeking to thwart its priorities. He also accused senior executives of such laxity regarding security concerns that he said the USAGM would be ripe for foreign spies and alleged that the newsrooms it was funding overseas were full. anti-Trump sentiment.

USAGM is the parent agency not only of Voice of America, but also of Radio Free Asia, Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty and other networks that cover news from people living in overseas countries. They reach a combined audience estimated at over 360 million people each week, providing information to countries where a free press is not financially viable or under assault from repressive regimes. They also model American pluralistic values ​​as a soft sell for democracy by reflecting the contentious nature of American political and social debate.

Pack’s reviews cover a period that includes the tenure of former USAGM CEO John Lansing, who is now CEO of NPR. (According to NPR protocols, top newsroom executives cannot review any of the network coverage that touches USAGM due to its earlier position there.)

Pack did not respond to a detailed request for comment.

Seide of the nonprofit noted that policy appointees are not supposed to oversee federal contracts. Still, documents show that the law firm’s point of contact at the agency was Sam Dewey, a political appointee who was a senior advisor and lawyer to Pack, who had separately investigated several Voice of America reporters for perceived bias against Trump.

“CEO Pack’s decision to hire McGuireWoods was legal, as were all subsequent matters that I am aware of relating to McGuireWoods’ work for USAGM,” Dewey told NPR. “I cannot comment further as the USAGM has not allowed me to speak on this issue.” Dewey left the agency.

On January 19, McGuire Woods wrote to the USAGM Pack to inform the agency that the company’s investigation was over. By 2 p.m. the next day, Pack was no longer the general manager. He had resigned, under Biden’s leadership, on the day the new president was inaugurated.

Disclosure: This story was reported by NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik and edited by NPR media and technology editor Emily Kopp. Due to NPR CEO John Lansing’s previous role as CEO of the U.S. Agency for Global Media, no NPR news or business executive reviewed this story prior to its publication.

