Opinion: Donald Trumps Georgia Rewrite





Former presidents and vice-presidents have told us how psychologically difficult the first months of losing political power can be. So we can understand if former President Trump is frustrated these days, and that perhaps explains his attack on us on Thursday for his role in the GOP losing the Senate.

The Wall Street Journal editorial page knowingly continues to fight for globalist policies such as bad trade deals, open borders and endless wars that favor other countries and sell our great American workers, and they are fighting for the RINOS that have so badly damaged the Republican Party, Mr. Trump said in a statement. This is where they are and this is where they will always be. Fortunately, no one cares much about the Wall Street Journal editorial anymore.

For someone who says we don’t matter, they certainly spend a lot of time reading and responding to us. Thank you for your attention.

What seems to really bother the most famous resident of Mar-a-Lago is not his caricature of our political differences. This is because we recognize the reality that Mr. Trump is the number one reason Republicans lost two races in the Georgia Senate in January and therefore the Senate majority. Mr Trump refuses to take responsibility for these defeats, contrary to all the evidence.

Mr Trumps’ statement attributes Georgia’s losses to GOP Governor Brian Kemp and GOP Senate Leader Mitch McConnell. His rap on Mr Kemp is that he did not fight hard enough to undo the presidents’ loss of the state in November, a claim Mr Trump has become his main campaign theme ahead of the Senate election. from Georgia on January 5.

All the polls have shown that the best argument for electing the two Republicans is a check against an all-Democratic government. But rather than making this point to voters, Mr. Trump focused on his grievances against Mr. Kemp and his claims that the election was stolen. Mr Trump told Republican voters their November votes didn’t make sense, so it’s no surprise their turnout dropped in January. As the FiveThirtyEight website found, the better Trump did in a county in November, the lower his turnout tended to fall during the January runoff.

Mr Trump also blames Mr McConnells’ refusal to exceed $ 600 per person on stimulus check payments as the two Democratic opponents bragged about $ 2,000 per person ad after ad. It rewrites history.

Treasury Secretary Mr. Trumps announced his support for the $ 600 checks on December 8, and the GOP bowed behind the proposal. He did not approve the $ 2,000 checks until Dec. 22, giving Democrats a sword against the two GOP Senate candidates who had approved $ 600. The two eventually approved $ 2,000, but didn’t seem to have any principles in doing so. Mr. Trumps, $ 2,000, capped the knees of his own candidates.

More stupidly, Mr. Trump adds, the Republican National Senate Committee spent millions of dollars on ineffective television commercials featuring Mitch McConnell. This is also wrong. It was said that the Senate committee spent only about $ 90,000 on these ads that ran on national cable television to raise funds. They raised around $ 6 million which was then spent on advertising in Georgia featuring the Senate candidates, not Mr. McConnell.

We are repeating all of this because it counts for GOP’s fortunes going forward. In Trump’s sole term, Republicans lost the House, the White House, and finally the Senate. How is it that everyone other than the country’s most prominent Republican is responsible for the victories but not the defeats that left Republicans in the wilderness?

Losing everyone’s Joe Biden, and by 7.1 million votes as incumbent president, must be painful. Counseling may be in order. Any good analyst will explain that the first step to recovery is to accept reality. The same goes for Republican voters who want to win back Congress in 2022 and the White House in 2024.

Wonder Land: is Trumpism separable from Donald Trump? Or, like Louis XIV, does Mr. Trump believe, Trumpism is me? Images: Superstock / Everett Collection / Getty Images Composite: Mark Kelly

