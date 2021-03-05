Boris Johnson facing devastating Commons defeat over foreign aid – Conservative rebellion breaks out | Politics | News





The government announced last year that it planned to temporarily abandon its commitment to devote 0.7% of GDP to international aid. He said the pandemic left him with no choice but to take action.

But the move has sparked outrage among Conservative MPs, with the Prime Minister now risking losing all votes in the House of Commons on the issue. Earlier this week, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said the government was trying to block a cutback vote in the face of the Tory rebellion. He said the foreign minister was “reviewing the legal requirements surrounding the situation,” suggesting that current legislation could allow ministers to cut the aid budget without MPs’ approval. Mr Cleverly said legislation which guarantees 0.7% spending “foresees that the 0.7% target may not be met” under extraordinary circumstances. READ MORE: Foreign aid: Kwarteng defends Yemen’s cuts in tense clash

Tory rebels have suggested they would side with Labor if ministers were forced to hold a vote. “There are just too many of us to oppose this now,” an MP told the Evening Standard, warning that they had enough votes to defeat the government. “The opposition deputies having such clear commitments on 0.7%, the government cannot count on their abstention to get this policy adopted. “It will become harder and harder to justify, the closer we get to the G7 summit in June, and the more details that emerge about the cuts, the more bad press it will create. “It won’t go away.” Former Conservative International Development Secretary Andrew Mitchell said yesterday that a vote was due on the issue. READ MORE: Theresa May BLASTS Boris Johnson as ‘moral failure’ after Brexit

He told the House of Commons on Tuesday: “Cutting our aid budget is not a promise we have to break. “It is a choice that will cost the lives of thousands of children. “Before the votes are held, the government must provide a breakdown of the cuts being made and ensure that no further cuts are made unless this House approves it.” Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the UK had no choice but to cut aid spending, but added the country could be proud of its commitment to helping poorer countries. He said, “We will continue our agenda of serving the citizens of this country and spending more than virtually any other country in the world, spending more than virtually any other G7 country on aid. “It’s a record that this country can be proud of.

“Given the challenges this country faces, I think the people of this country will think that we have set our priorities right.” When the decision was first announced last fall, Chancellor Rishi Sunak said that “sticking strictly to spending 0.7% of our national income on overseas aid is difficult to justify to the people. British”. He pledged that the government “intends” to return to the 0.7% target in the future. Mr. Sunak said the increase in aid spending would be reviewed “when the budgetary situation permits”.







