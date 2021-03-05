Donald Trump’s election fraud allegations turn into political impetus that could be devastating for Democrats





Former US President Donald Trump’s months-long campaign to convince Americans of voter fraud has turned into a multi-year legislative skirmish.

Yesterday, the Democratic-held House of Representatives passed a sweeping 791-page bill to normalize federal elections, with the stated goal of making polls fairer by ending voter suppression.

It is described as “historic” and “monumental”, but it is very unlikely that it will become law.

Democrats control the Senate with only a deciding vote, and the threshold to pass such a bill would require the support of at least 10 Republicans.

The two sides can’t even agree on an economic stimulus bill that 76 percent of Americans support, let alone a policy area that led to a bloodbath on the U.S. Capitol a few months ago in hardly.

For now, any change in the vote that strengthens “voter rights” or “electoral security”, depending on individual political views, will come from states.

And a party is already accumulating a huge advantage.

Following their 2020 losses at the federal level, the Republicans are implementing their comeback strategy to change election laws at the local level.

It’s a decentralized attack that Democrats say amounts to voter suppression, but Republicans don’t care if it works.

Republicans pass round of voting restrictions

A left-wing organization has counted more than 253 Republicans-drafted voting restriction bills in 43 states.

Democrats want all Americans to have access to postal voting, early voting, weekend voting, postal voting and extended voting hours. (

AP: John Locher

)

These bills target the same measures Democrats want to normalize: postal voting, early voting, weekend voting, postal voting, extended voting hours, essentially all of the practices states have adopted to facilitate voting during the pandemic.

These practices, no coincidence, have made voting more accessible, especially to young voters and people of color, who traditionally sided with the Democrats.

The 2020 election saw the highest turnout in U.S. history.

But Republicans say the changes were unfair, if not downright fraudulent, robbing Mr. Trump of a victory. This idea continues to resonate with around 65% of party voters, even though judges of all ranks and political affiliations uniformly say otherwise.

An election expert told NBC News the Republicans’ push to reverse the changes “appears to solve a problem that doesn’t exist.”

“We don’t have a problem with voter fraud, it’s extremely rare.”

Reducing turnout is central to Republicans’ chances

Voting security was the number one topic of discussion at the party’s annual convention last weekend, with many speakers peddling unsubstantiated allegations of fraud.

The Republican National Committee has also launched a special electoral integrity task force, which will advise states on the best policy measures.

Even Republicans who believe the election was fair say the laws are needed if only to restore the confidence of their constituents in the voting process.

But by acting on the myth so quickly, Republicans only give it more credibility, Democrats say.

In the short term, it left the nation on edge, bracing for yet another spectacle like the one that claimed five lives on the U.S. Capitol on January 6. Talking about an armed protest today, for example, caused the House to cancel its legislative session.

January 6, the United States. The Capitol has been besieged by Trump supporters angry at the loss of the former president. (

AP: Jose Luis Magana

)

The logic of the Republicans is to look beyond these risks, to stop the unrest by regaining power.

A lawyer for the Republicans said it best. When asked during Supreme Court oral argument this week why he was defending a law that makes it harder for racial minorities to vote, he was not subtle:

“It puts us at a competitive disadvantage compared to Democrats. Politics is a zero-sum game.”

That same Supreme Court case has the potential to dismantle a civil rights-era electoral law and establish a new legal standard more favorable to voting restrictions.

In other words, voting in the United States could become much more difficult than it already is.

Inaction poses the greatest risk for Democrats

If successful, the Republicans’ strategy could result in devastating long-term damage to Democrats.

Republicans already have the advantage midway through 2022. History shows that the party that loses the presidency is the one most likely to regain control of Congress.

If Republicans are able to lose control of both the House and the Senate, nothing would stop them from passing their own bill normalizing voting restrictions. This would make it harder for Democrats to win in 2024 and virtually any election until they win again.

The record turnout in last year’s election resulted in long lines forming on election day. (

AP: Matt Slocum

)

Yet the current response from Democratic voters seems as decentralized as the state bills itself. There are few signs of revulsion or protest, a particularly muted response after years of escalating political outrage.

Without a crowd crashing into the Capitol, the tale of electoral fraud doesn’t seem viscerally threatening.

Without Donald Trump, there is no stream of new sound clips to trigger a sense of danger.

Instead, for Democrats and Republicans alike, distrust of democracy has become so ruled by heart that it borders on banality.

And the question of who has the power to change who has the right to vote can linger with menacing vigor, filling the chapters of campaign strategy books in permanent ink.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos