Refugee flights canceled as Trump policy remains – Boston News, Weather, Sports





SAN DIEGO (AP) More than 260 refugees who have been screened, approved and booked to come to the United States have had their flights canceled by the State Department in the past two weeks because they do not qualify by restrictions imposed by former President Donald Trump, refugee resettlement agencies say.

The restrictions came when Trump capped refugee admissions at an all-time high of 15,000. President Joe Biden proposed to quadruple refugee admissions and remove Trump’s restrictions in a plan that was communicated to Congress ago. at three weeks.

Meanwhile, the State Department, which coordinates flights with resettlement agencies, has booked the refugees with the hope that Biden would have replaced Trumps orders by now, the agencies said. But Biden has not issued a presidential ruling since his administration notified Congress, which is required by law, and Trump’s orders have remained in place.

The action does not require congressional approval, and former presidents have issued such presidential rulings that set the ceiling for admitting refugees shortly after notification to Congress.

As a result, the State Department has canceled the flights of at least 264 refugees and more cancellations are expected, according to resettlement agencies.

Most of the refugees are from Africa and are ineligible for entry under the restrictions implemented by Trump which allocated most places to people fleeing religious persecution, Iraqis who assisted US forces there. down and to the people of the Northern Triangle of Central America, the resettlement agencies. say.

Mark Hetfield, president of HIAS, a Maryland-based Jewish nonprofit that is one of nine agencies resettling refugees in the United States, said all flights for refugees who did not meet the restrictions of Trump had been canceled until March 19.

Real lives are affected, ”Hetfield said. To say that I am very disappointed that the Biden administration is treating refugees in this way would be an understatement.

Many of the refugees had sold their belongings and moved out of the places they rented and are now scrambling to find alternative accommodation until they learn they can come to the United States.

Melaku Gebretsadik, 54, an Eritrean refugee who lives in Greeley, Colo., Was on his way to Denver airport on Tuesday with flowers and gifts to greet his wife and three children when he was told their flights were canceled. He has been waiting to find them for a decade.

My heart was broken, ”Gebretsadik said through an interpreter.

Her family has been told that she should be re-booked on a flight in a few weeks, but Gebretsadik is not going to hope.

I don’t know what to believe, ”he said.

The Biden administration gave no explanation for the delay or cancellation of flights when asked about the situation on Thursday.

State Department spokesman Ned Price said Secretary of State Antony Blinken believes it is in our DNA to be a country that welcomes those who flee from persecution, welcomes those who flee from violence in the whole world. This is precisely why the discriminatory travel bans were removed. “

But he said he had no update at the moment on our efforts to repair some of the damage to the program.

Krish OMara Vignarajah, of the Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service, which is also resettling refugees, said many were in precarious situations.

After four years of the Trump administration’s draconian policies, it is essential that the Biden administration quickly publishes its presidential resolve to ensure that these new Americans can safely enter their new home countries, ”she said. declared.

(Copyright (c) 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos