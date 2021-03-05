



DRAWING. Micro PPKM will be developed in provinces outside of Java (and Bali) which have many active cases.

Source: Kompas.com | Editor: Wahyu T. Rahmawati KONTAN.CO.ID – JAKARTA.President Joko Widodo said the enforcement of restrictions on micro-scale community activities (PPKM) will be developed in provinces outside of Java. The micro PPKM in question will target areas with a high number of Covid-19 cases. “(Micro PPKM) will be developed in provinces outside of Java (and Bali) which have many active cases,” Jokowi said in a virtual press release Thursday (4/3) evening. Jokowi said the PPKM mic that had worked produced fairly good results. This can be seen from the number of Covid-19 cases on a weekly basis in the seven provinces that held PPKM has declined. “In DKI Jakarta, Banten, West Java, Central Java, DIY, East Java and Bali, it looks like the trend is still going down. The trend is very good,” Jokowi said. However, the Head of State reminded all parties to work hard so that the rate of transmission of Covid-19 continues to decline in a sustainable manner. Jokowi then explained the development of data on the handling of Covid-19. Read also: The government is still discussing the extension of the micro PPKM According to him, the decline in the increase in the number of positive cases of Covid-19 over the last week also shows a trend of improvement. “In January 2021, there were 14,000 to 15,000 cases per day. And last week, February 22, there were 10,180 cases and on March 3 there were 6,818 cases,” Jokowi explained. Then, the cure rate for Covid-19 in Indonesia as of March 3, 2021 was 86.18%. Meanwhile, the global cure rate for Covid-19 is 78.93%. This means, Jokowi said, that Indonesia’s recovery rate from Covid-19 is above the global average. Then, the death rate from Covid-19 in Indonesia on March 3, 2021 was 2.7%. Jokowi said that figure still exceeds the global death rate of 2.22%. “Now this is what we need to pay attention to and we need to work hard so that the death rate in Indonesia can be lower than the global death rate,” he added. Read also: How to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in places of worship Previously, Covid-19 Treatment Task Force spokesperson Wiku Adisasmito said the government is currently examining the possibility of expanding the implementation of volume two of the micro-scale community activity restrictions. (PPKM). As we know, the second volume of micro PPKM will end on Monday (8/3) or early next week. “Currently, the extension of the PPKM microphone is still under discussion. We will immediately inform the public if there is a decision to follow,” Wiku said in a virtual press conference via the Presidential Secretariat YouTube on Thursday (4 / 3). Previously, the extension of the second volume of micro PPKM took effect from February 23 to March 8, 2021 for the Java-Bali region. Prior to the second micro PPKM volume, the government implemented the first micro PPKM volume from February 9 to 22, 2021. This micro-scale PPKM strategy was chosen after the previous PPKM was deemed non-maximum by removing the rate of transmission of Covid-19. This article was published on Kompas.com with the title Jokowi: PPKM Micro will be developed in provinces outside of Java.

Author: Dian Erika Nugraheny

Editor: Krisiandi



Source: Kompas.com

Editor: Wahyu T. Rahmawati

