Prime Minister Boris Johnson lied about miners’ pensions, South Yorkshire claims





He wrote to Boris Johnson in a final attempt to uphold a pledge made in November 2019 during the general election campaign. Read more Read more Scrapping of ‘vital’ Sheffield rail link would ‘undermine’ grading program, for example Mr Johnson has emphatically pledged that miners will receive their fair share of the miners’ pension scheme during his campaign at Mansfield in 2019. Register now to our daily newsletter The newsletter i cut through the noise “/> John Healey MP. Mr Johnson told Andrew Topping, former Mansfield Chad reporter: I want to say categorically to Mansfield Chad that we will ensure that no miners in Mansfield, nor any other minors enrolled in the miners’ pension scheme, are out of the picture. his pocket. Mr Healey has campaigned for changes to the MPS and its controversial surplus-sharing deal, which means any surplus is shared 50/50 between government and members. Mr Healey told the Prime Minister in the letter: Many miners interpreted your comments to mean that there would be changes to the surplus sharing agreement. If the government does not intend to change the regime, you will have broken that firm promise you made to minors and their families. It is time for the government to do the right thing and take a reduced share of the surplus to allow more child support for minors and their families. Last year Mr Healey found that South Yorkshire had the highest number of MPS members in the UK. One in five members, more than 27,000 live in and around South Yorkshire, and 6,710 in and around the constituency of Wentworth & Dearne alone more than in the whole of the North West region or in the four southernmost regions of England combined. He and other Labor MPs want more money for miners, who only get an average pension of 84 per week. He wrote twice to Energy Minister Kwasi Kwarteng in the fall of last year, again calling for a review of the program and asking for clarification on the prime minister’s commitment. Mr Kwarteng said he believed the prime minister was referring to the government’s commitment to ensure that all members receive their full entitlement and then listed the features of the program that were in place in 2019 before the elections. general. In these confusing and disturbing times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thank you to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by purchasing a digital subscription or purchasing a paper. We are all fighting together. Nancy Fielder, Editor-in-Chief.

