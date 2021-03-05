Artist Moorhead draws a line through President Trump in new cartoon book





When he got off the escalator I thought, that will be fun. He’s such an idiot. He’s such a cartoon, says Johnk, whose birth name is Steven.

The time that has passed since has not necessarily been fun for the artist Moorhead, nor for millions of other Americans, but Johnk found that the best way to cope was to follow his own instincts and do of Trump a caricature.

Spider Johnk’s cartoon book takes a look at the Trump presidency. Courtesy of the artist / special at the Forum

The artist just released a collection of one-panel comics about the former president and how his words and actions affected the country. It’s a book that you can actually judge by the cover, or at least by its title Its True. Never liked the guy: how the cartoon, the Dirty Gin Martinis, and the Blood Pressure Pharma helped me navigate and survive the Trump presidency.

The main title is a phrase Johnk says Trump used to dismiss, and the cartoonist uses Trump superlatives instead of blurb on the spine of the self-published book.

He first started posting cartoons on his Facebook account and used it to rate those who succeeded and those who failed.

Facebook’s immediacy kept me going. It was an immediate gratification, says Johnk.

The posts also pointed out that while many of his friends liked the sketched satires, others did not approve of them. People told him that he risked losing his personal connections by sharing his political views.

You can’t live here without half of your friends being Republicans, Johnk says.

This Spider Johnk cartoon is a look at North Dakota Governor Jack Dalrymple’s support for Donald Trump. Courtesy of Spider Johnk / Forum Special

The first cartoon in the book features an older man leaning over a walker, telling another man: Looks like the governor started fertilizing his yard a bit early this year, as they walk past a lawn sign. Trump 2016. The image is a peek at North Dakota Gov. Jack Dalrymples’ support for Trump.

While watching and listening to Trump for over four years was difficult for Johnk, drawing cartoons was a bit of therapy.

It was certainly cathartic, to get rid of my frustrations, he said.

A cartoon of Spider Johnk from his book, “That’s right. I never liked the guy.” Courtesy of Spider Johnk / Forum Special

Producing a book was not on Johnks’ mind until a friend in early January offered to publish one. The artist jumped at the idea and started browsing the collection to narrow it down to around 70 images. He was layout when Trump supporters stormed the United States Capitol on January 6, and Johnk couldn’t bring himself to make a cartoon of it.

There was nothing funny. It was extremely serious, he said.

The book assembled so quickly that it wasn’t until after the first pressing that he realized he forgot to include contact information on how people can buy the book, which is available by mail order only through its website, spider-and-company. square.site, and sells for $ 20.

He has no hesitation in publishing the book after Trump leaves. While the former president may be out of the spotlight, the jury is still out on how Trump will be judged on other issues like his response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Johnk says.

The pandemic plays an important role in the book, and it makes a dedication to those who have been active in the fight against it.

A cartoon of Spider Johnk from his book, “That’s right. I never liked the guy.” Courtesy of Spider Johnk / Forum Special

Many thanks to all mask wearers. No joke here, wrote Johnk. And thousands of thanks to all the true first responders, caregivers, doctors, nurses and essential workers across the country who have managed to maintain a sense of humor and serve their fellow citizens in the face of a terribly dangerous pandemic and to a man who, for too long has claimed it was all a hoax. Better humans than me.

He lit the fuse on a bunch of stuff. He’s not going away, Johnk says of Trumps’ impact. Hes not done. His influence is not made.

In fact, some of the cartoons have resurfaced as topical, such as the 2019 one in which Trump offers cover-up advice to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, a reference to the mysterious disappearance and murder of Washington Post reporter Jamal. Khashoggi.

Last week, a report concluded that the 2018 assassination secured the agreement of bin Salman, whom Trump had defended as an ally.

Spider Johnk’s take on Donald Trump’s reaction to the 2020 election. Courtesy of Spider Johnk / Forum Special

