Azerbaijan and Turkey exchange views on cultural ties [PHOTO]

Azerbaijani Minister of Culture Anar Karimov and Chief Advisor to Turkish President Yalçn Topçu exchanged views on deepening cultural cooperation between the two countries and implementing joint projects to promote heritage and common historical values ​​during Karimov’s visit to Turkey this week.

Yalçn Topçu congratulated the Azerbaijani people for the historic victory in the 44-day patriotic war, as well as the determination and struggle that the whole world has shown.

He stressed that Turkey, which has supported the brother country since the first day of the war, has always stood alongside Azerbaijan.

Minister Anar Karimov stressed the support of the Turkish state and people for Azerbaijan, in particular Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. He stressed the importance of continuing this unity and cooperation in the cultural field.

Anar Karimov noted that the Armenian policy of falsification and misappropriation of Azerbaijani cultural heritage continues.

He said he was convinced that the joint efforts of Azerbaijan and Turkey to convey the historical truth to the world community would make a significant contribution to the fight against falsification.

The Minister of Culture also discussed the partnership in the field of media with the head of the public relations department of the Turkish presidential administration Fakhraddin Altun.

The head of the public relations department pointed out that Azerbaijan and Turkey had cooperated closely in the field of media during the 44-day patriotic war.

Fakhraddin Altun said Turkey is showing solidarity with Azerbaijan by communicating to the world the extent of the damage caused to cultural heritage by Armenia in the liberated territories.

He also drew attention to the fact that cooperation was also strengthening between sister countries in the cultural field.

It was noted during the meeting that the book “Victory in Karabakh in 44 Days”, published in three languages ​​by the Public Relations Department of the Turkish Presidential Administration, is a symbol of the Turkish-Azerbaijani brotherhood.

The Minister of Culture thanked the Turkish side for its support for Azerbaijan. He noted that a campaign under the name of “Peace for Culture” will be launched to show the world the extent of the damage caused by the material and spiritual heritage of Armenia in Karabakh.

The parties discussed media issues, communication policy, cultural relations and exchanged views on other topics of mutual interest.

The Minister of Culture also attended an exhibition of books and paintings on the occasion of Nizami Ganjavi’s 880th birthday in Ankara.

The event was co-organized by TURKSOY, Azerbaijan Embassy in Turkey, Azerbaijan Culture and Azerbaijan National Library.

TURKSOY General Secretary Dusen Kaseinov, Culture Minister Anar Karimov and Azerbaijani Ambassador to Turkey Khazar Ibrahim spoke at the opening ceremony.

Dusen Kaseinov called Ganjavi’s work an inexhaustible literary treasure for the whole world. He underlined that TURKSOY will support the holding of events dedicated to the great poet.

Culture Minister Anar Karimov thanked TURKOY and the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism for hosting cultural events dedicated to Nizami Ganjavi and Azerbaijani artist Mikayil Abdullayev.

He pointed out that the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism and TURKSOY have always paid attention to prominent figures from Azerbaijan, as well as Nizami Ganjavi.

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Turkey Khazar Ibrahim said that Nizami Ganjavi’s legacy and ideas are good examples for many generations. He also stressed that Azerbaijan and Turkey will continue to present spiritual treasure to the world as fraternal nations.

After the speeches, officials view the book exhibition of works by Nizami Ganjavi and publications from the Nizami Ganjavi Fund.

A piece of music “Without You” composed by Uzeyir Hajibeyli on Nizami’s ghazal was also performed as part of the event.

In addition, the Secretary General of TURKSOY and the Minister of Culture exchanged views on future joint activities.

Dusen Kaseinov expressed his willingness to continue the work on the realization of Cultural Capital of the Turkish World and European Capital of Culture projects in partnership with Azerbaijan and member countries.

TURKSOY Secretary General also announced the awarding of TURKSOY Press Prizes to journalists from the Turkish world who wrote about the Karabakh region this year. He suggested that the award ceremony be held in Baku. After the award ceremony, he offered to visit the Karabakh region.

Minister Anar Karimov indicated that this proposal will be considered in the future.

Anar Karimov also met a group of figures of Azerbaijani culture and art living and working in Turkey at TURKSOY headquarters, including Artistic Director and Conductor of TRT Ankara Radio Choir, People’s Artist Elnara Karimova , the young violinist, the emeritus artist Togrul Ganiyev, the pianist Narmina Ganiyeva and many others.

The parties exchanged views on the activities of Azerbaijani cultural figures in Turkey, the promotion of Azerbaijani culture and art in Turkey as well as the prospects for cooperation with the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan.

The Minister of Culture also met with the Chairman of the National Commission for Education, Culture, Youth and Sports of the Turkish Grand National Assembly, Emrullah ler.

During the meeting, Emrullah ler pointed out that The determination of the Azerbaijani people and the courage of the Azerbaijani soldier in this war for rights were greeted with great pride in Turkish society. He stressed the importance of the delegation’s visit to Turkey, adding that this visit will help strengthen ties between the two countries.

Minister Anar Karimov highlighted Turkey’s support for Azerbaijan in the 2002 Nargono-Karabakh war.

At the end of the meeting, the minister presented Emrullah ler with books reflecting the culture of Karabakh.

The Minister of Culture also visited the Turkish Presidential Library in Ankara.

He was informed about the history of the library and its activities in accordance with modern requirements. Anar Karimov took note of the exhibition on the history of the Turkish Republic.

The Minister of Culture presented books on Azerbaijan, including Karabakh, to the Turkish Presidential Library.

