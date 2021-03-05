Prosecutors May Overthrow Trump Organization Employee Who Knows Where All Bodies Are Buried





Last month, Donald Trump received several bad news about avoiding prosecution for his cornucopia of alleged crimes. First, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office hired Mark Pomerantz, the man who managed to sideline John Gotti and others involved in organized crime. Worse yet, his tax returns were eventually turned over to the prosecutors office after the Supreme Court rejected his offer to keep them under lock and key, a development he responded to with the tone of a guy who has committed all kinds of crimes. frauds and is terrified caught. Now the team working around the clock to sideline him has apparently focused on the Trump Organization employee who knows where all of his financial organs are buried, and the possibility of him speaking is likely keeping Trump awake. the night.

The Washington Post reports that Cyrus Vances’ office is looking deeply into the personal and financial affairs of Allen Weisselberg, the longtime chief financial officer of the Trump Organization. The interrogation is led by Pomerantz, with the aim of overthrowing Weisselberg and convincing him to become a witness against Trump. (During his years as a Mafia prosecutor, Pomerantz undoubtedly had who knows how many people to sneak up on.)

Vances Focus On Weisselberg included questions relating to two of his adult children, a tactic that could be an effort to increase pressure on the elder Weisselberg. One of Weisselberg’s sons also works for the Trump organization, where he manages the rinks for the Central Park company. Another son of Weisselberg works for a company that has made loans to the Trump organization … Typically, efforts to turn over witnesses have two parts: First, prosecutors work to gather evidence that a witness may have their own legal responsibilities. They then try to convince the witness to run away by turning to a superior. The person with knowledge of the case said investigators were trying to cast a large net … seeking to shake the tree a bit.

In this case, prosecutors looked at Weisselberg’s work to help assess the value of Trump’s buildings as the company sought loans or property tax cuts, people familiar with the investigation said. They also asked about a luxury apartment owned by Trump where Weisselberg’s son Barry lived for several years. The exact nature of Vances’ interest in the apartment is not known, but if Barry Weisselberg, who runs the Trumps Rinks, got the apartment rent-free, it could be seen as a marginal benefit of his job and subject to income tax. Two people familiar with the district attorneys’ investigation said the team also analyzed the finances of the cash rink where Barry Weisselberg works. At the same time, investigators have asked detailed questions about Allen Weisselberg’s financial history and his feelings towards Trump, according to people familiar with the investigation.

The AD’s criminal investigation, which began in 2018, initially focused on silent cash payments made to Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal in the run-up to the 2016 election, but has since expanded to include possible crimes such as insurance and tax evasion. He has been treading the books since the 1980s and becoming CFO of the family business in 2000, once describing himself in a deposition as outweighing the eyes and ears … from an economic point of view. Or as a former Trump employee told the Post, Allen is in charge of everything.

In addition to asking questions about Weisselberg’s financial history, lifestyle, and relationship with Trump, investigators reportedly focused on the Trump Park East building where Barry, Weisselberg’s son, lived for several years; Last year his ex-wife told Bloomberg they were living there for free, believing at the time that it was a wedding gift from Donald and Melania Trump. (IRS rules state that an apartment provided for free by an employer is generally subject to income tax, and a person familiar with the case told the Post that prosecutors analyzed the tax returns of Barry Weisselberg.) In addition, lawyers from Vances’ office interviewed witnesses. about more than $ 270 million in loans made to the Trump organization by Ladder Capital, which employs Weisselberg’s other son, Jack Weisselberg. It is not known at this time what testimony, if any, Allen Weisselberg provided to the prosecutor’s office, although the bad news for Trump is that he doesn’t seem averse to speaking:

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos