YouTube to revoke ban on Trump when risk of violence decreases





The YouTube CEO said the site will revoke its ban on Trump when the “risk of violence decreases.” The company suspended its account in January following the insurgency on the U.S. Capitol. Facebook and Twitter have also taken action against Trump “because of an increased risk of violence.” Visit Insider’s Business section for more stories.

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki said the company would revoke its ban on former President Donald Trump when the risk of violence diminished.

The company suspended him following the January 6 riots on Capitol Hill after finding videos on his account that violated YouTube policies on incitement to violence. But Wojcicki’s comments Thursday in an interview with think tank Atlantic Council indicate a potential end to the company’s action against the former president.

“We will lift the suspension from the Donald Trump channel when we determine that the risk of violence has decreased,” Wojcicki said in the interview. The CEO said Trump’s account remains locked due to the risk of incitement to violence, especially as Capitol Police anticipated a potential militia threat on the U.S. Capitol on Thursday.

“I think it’s pretty clear that this high risk of violence remains,” Wojcicki said.

And when Trump’s account is restored, Wojcicki said he will still be subject to YouTube’s three-tap system, which applies to every user of his platform and was created as a result of the insurgency of the January 6. If a user violates company policies three times within a 90-day period, they will be permanently deleted in accordance with the policy.

In a statement to Insider, a YouTube spokesperson said, “While an active first strike normally results in a seven-day suspension on uploading new videos and new live streams, we have extended the suspension on the channel. Donald J. Trump because of the continued risk of violence. Our teams are monitoring the situation closely and will lift this suspension when we determine a decreased risk of real-world violence. “

You can watch the video clip with Wojcicki’s comments below.

Atlantic Council (@AtlanticCouncil) March 4, 2021

Pro-Trump extremists stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6 as lawmakers worked to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election.

As his supporters violated the Capitol, Trump released a recorded video in which he reiterated baseless allegations of electoral fraud and did not condemn the actions of the rioters, only telling them to ‘go home, we won’t’ love, you are very special ”.

Read more: Trump’s Twitter has taken the world on its heels. Here’s how White House Biden plans to make @POTUS sane again.

The video was shared on Trump’s YouTube, Facebook and Twitter accounts, prompting tech companies to narrow its reach or remove it. Twitter, for example, initially banned users from sharing the video “due to an increased risk of violence.” Twitter and Facebook subsequently banned Trump from their platforms.

Facebook’s “supreme court,” an independent board that can overrule or uphold the company’s moderation decisions, is currently deciding whether or not to ban Trump for good.

Twitter said in early February that it would never revoke its ban on Trump, even if he decides to run again in 2024.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos