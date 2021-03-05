Revealed! It’s foreign e-commerce that Jokowi hates





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia– Trade Minister Muhammad Lutfi opened his voice on why President Joko Widodo echoed his hatred for foreign products. According to him, this happened because there was a foreign e-commerce that was selling imported products in an unhealthy way and killing local MSMEs. << It should be clarified that the President's statement is accompanied by a context. I reported to him information about inappropriate practices in electronic commerce. Global electronic commerce practices, which are illegal practices in predatory pricing trade, have killed competition, ”he said in a statement from the Minister of Commerce which was delivered virtually on Thursday (03 / 04/2021). He said that the e-commerce in question was a foreign international business and not an Indonesian business. He pointed out that the e-commerce that Jokowi hates is not the indigenous Indonesian e-commerce such as Tokopedia, Bukalapak and Blibli.

According to Lutfi, this foreign e-commerce sells products that mimic the domestic production of MSMEs. They also learn what Indonesians like. “An article published by a global international organization tells how the destruction of MSME activities, especially in Islamic fashion, happened in Indonesia. In 2016-2018, a domestic industry made huge strides in selling hijab and the industry employs 3,400 people. workers whose costs exceed US $ 650,000 / year, ”said Lutfi. The progress of the national cottage industry cannot be dissociated from the surveillance of foreign industries. The size of the Indonesian market with the largest number of Muslims in the world has attracted foreign countries, namely China. The worst part is that e-commerce, which should be the mediator, is actually leaking the secrets of this domestic industry to Chinese companies. “When the industry advanced in 2018, it was then exploited by artificial intelligence used by foreign digital companies, then the information was mined, then the industry was made in China, and then imported the goods into Indonesia. They paid 44,000 USD for the import. but destroyed the MSME industry. This annual salary costs over US $ 650,000, while their import duty is US $ 44,000 and this is a trend, ”he explained. While cheap products, far from being the norm on roaming e-commerce platforms in Indonesia, could be the result of fraudulent incidents like what Lutfi said above. In addition, some time ago there was also the hashtag #SellerAsingB KillUMKM. “When we open up a digital platform on our cell phones, it is true that the hijab that the company sells is Rp 1,900 / pcs and so it’s called predatory pricing. We are not in competition because e-commerce is a subsidy or an anti-dumping. so that the prices fall, the competition is extinguished, the UMKM industry dies. and this causes hatred rather than the foreign products that the president has expressed, because of the incidents of unfair, unprofitable and unnecessary trade, ”said Lutfi. This morning, President Jokowi made a startling statement echoing an invitation to hate foreign products. “Domestic products echo, echo products of hatred from abroad, not only love but hate. Love our products, hate foreign products so that our people will truly become loyal consumers again. Indonesian products, ”he said. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (battery / battery)



