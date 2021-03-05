Loyalists write to Boris Johnson to withdraw support for Good Friday deal





Loyalist paramilitary organizations have told British Prime Minister Boris Johnson they are withdrawing their support for the historic Northern Ireland peace deal.

Banned groups have said they are temporarily withdrawing support for the Belfast / Good Friday deal amid growing concerns over Northern Ireland’s controversial protocol governing Irish Sea trade after Brexit.

However, they stressed that Unionist opposition to the protocol must remain peaceful and democratic. The 1998 deal that loyalist paramilitaries approved 23 years ago ended decades of violence and brought decentralized power sharing to Stormont. Graffiti on the A2 outside Carrickfergus in Belfast (PA) British ministers are facing backlash from trade unionists who fear the post-Brexit protocol threatens Northern Ireland’s place in the UK internal market. The DUP and other unionist parties are pushing for the protocol to be scrapped, saying it has created an economic divide between the region and Britain that is undermining the union. A letter sent to Mr Johnson by an umbrella body representing the paramilitaries said their position on the Belfast accord would continue until the protocol was amended to ensure unhindered access to goods, services and citizens across the UK. He added: If you or the EU are not prepared to honor the entire agreement, you will be responsible for the permanent destruction of the agreement. The move came as the UK government took unilateral action on Wednesday to extend a grace period that limited the volume of paperwork associated with transporting agri-food products from Britain to Northern Ireland. The EU criticized the government’s decision to extend the exemption period, which was due to end at the end of the month, until October, saying it risked violating the terms of the protocol. EU Commissioner Mairead McGuinness has warned that there are “voices” in Northern Ireland who do not want a protocol. They want trouble. Ms McGuinness told RT Radios Morning Ireland that confidence was needed in the talks, but that it was difficult when a party left the room to do their own work. Ms McGuinness said the UK was negotiating with itself rather than the EU and needed respect from both sides. Northern Ireland businesses needed solutions and were working on them, she said. The UK’s behavior was inappropriate and needed to be exposed, it would also raise questions about global Britain and how they would behave in the future with other global partners. A deal for an extension was reached last December after lengthy negotiations, McGuinness added, but there were voices in Northern Ireland who did not want a solution. They want trouble. The European Commission wanted to tackle the problems created by Brexit. We were trying to fix a problem that we didn’t create, it was caused by Brexit. The political realities of UK unilateral action will need to be separated from the practical realities facing Northern Irish businesses on the ground, she said. We will never get the right solution if the two sides do not agree on a way forward. Talks would go on, there was no way they couldn’t, she said, but the atmosphere was going to be very different now. We will be the adults in the room. Goods arriving in Northern Ireland from Britain have been subject to additional processes and checks since the end of the Brexit transition period on December 31. This bureaucracy is set to intensify considerably at the end of the grace period, as from that point on, supermarkets and other retailers will require EU export health certificates for agri-food products imported from Britain. . The letter to the Prime Minister was written by the Council of Loyalist Communities (Victoria Jones / PA) The letter to the British Prime Minister was written by David Campbell, chairman of the Loyalist Communities Council. Mr. Campbell wrote a similar letter to Taoiseach Michel Martin. The LCC represents the Ulster Volunteer Force, the Ulster Defense Association and the Red Hand Commando, responsible for many deaths during 30 years of conflict. The main loyalist and Republican armed groups subscribed to principles such as the commitment to non-violence in the discussions which led to the signing of the Belfast Accord in exchange for the early release of prisoners. The letter says: We are concerned about the disruption of trade and commerce between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK that is occurring, but our main objection is much more fundamental. During the Brexit negotiations, the UK government and the EU said it was paramount to protect the Belfast deal and its built-in safeguards for Northern Ireland’s two main communities. The letter states that the operation of the protocol repeatedly violates these objectives. Mr. Campbell insisted that the LCC leadership is committed to making opposition to the protocol peaceful and democratic. However, do not underestimate the strength of feelings on this issue across the trade union family, he adds. The only time I can remember such unanimity of opposition was after the imposition of the Anglo-Irish Accord in 1985. Accordingly, I have been instructed to inform you that loyalist groups hereby withdraw their support for the Belfast Agreement until our rights under the Agreement are restored and the Protocol is amended to ensure unhindered access to goods, services and citizens across the UK. . If you or the EU are not prepared to honor the entire agreement, you will be responsible for the permanent destruction of the agreement. The protocol is designed to prevent the imposition of a hard border on the island of Ireland by keeping Northern Ireland in compliance with EU trade rules. This disrupted some goods from the rest of the UK as suppliers struggled to overcome additional red tape. The UK government has defended its unilateral decision to extend grace periods at the Irish Sea border until October as a minimum necessary measure (Niall Carson / PA). Police noted growing discontent in Unionist communities. Northern Ireland Police Service (PSNI) Chief Simon Byrne had previously warned of a feverish atmosphere and urged people to step back from the brink of violence. Inspection staff at ports were temporarily removed from their duties earlier this year in response to grim graffiti, but then returned to work after police insisted there were no credible threat against them. Last week, Stormonts DUP Agriculture Minister Gordon Lyons halted preparatory work on putting in place permanent Irish Sea trade controls at ports. This decision, the legality of which has been contested by colleagues in the management, has not affected the ongoing checks, as these occur in temporary port facilities.

