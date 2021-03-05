Weird How Trumps DOJ Refused to Investigate Elaine Chaos’ Shattered Behavior





Despite her Cabinet post and marriage to Mitch McConnell, the most powerful figure in Washington over the past five years unnamed Donald Trump, Elaine Chao has managed to maintain a relatively low profile during her time as head of the Transportation Department. . She faced a scrutiny of her ethics, of course it was the Trump administration, after all, but her scandals never reached the same level of fever as those of true grieving masters like, for example , Scott Pruitt. She wasn’t even the star of her most memorable moment at Trumpworld, which came when she stood behind the former president as he called violent neo-Nazis good people at a conference of press in 2017. I’m standing next to my man, both Chao said at the time, referring to Trump and McConnell.

But you don’t end up in Trump’s orbit by accident, and it turns out that Chao may have had as much of an appetite as anyone. According to an Inspector General’s report released on Wednesday, Chao appeared to repeatedly use his office to benefit his family’s shipping business, which has close ties to China, a country that Trump regularly suggested that former opponent Joe Biden would not take a tough enough position. Mitch Behm, the IG Transportation Department, did not directly accuse the former Cabinet Secretary of ethics violations or unlawful conduct in the report. But he said an investigation into the potential abuse of position was warranted and found several points of concern.

Among them: a planned (but canceled) trip to China early in his tenure that was to include family members, as The New York Times reported in 2019, and numerous cases in which the IG said ‘she had provided resources to the department and media support to her father, the so-called Chinese ship King James Chao. Behm returned his findings for a possible criminal investigation to the Justice Department in December, in the closing weeks of the Trump administration, but the department did not take up the case. The two DOJ divisions Behm contacted were not interested in the prosecution, he wrote to Oregon Democrat Peter DeFazio, chairman of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee on Tuesday.

Public servants, especially those charged with leading tens of thousands of other public servants, need to know that they are serving the public and not the private business interests of their families, DeFazio, who commissioned the IG inquiry, told The Times. . Chao’s representatives claimed that the IG report exonerated her. But, of course, that only exonerates him in the same way that Robert Muellers’ report exonerated Trump: wrongdoing has been described, but will go unpunished. Such is the case in the DC swamp. Didn’t someone promise to do something about it once?

