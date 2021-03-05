COVID-19 vaccination should start from PM, other VIPs, says PAC chief





ISLAMABAD: The Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee, Rana Tanveer Hussain, has suggested that the COVID-19 vaccination be started by the Prime Minister and other prominent figures to eliminate misconceptions about corona vaccination. The meeting of the Public Accounts Committee chaired by Rana Tanveer Hussain was held on Thursday during which the audit paras related to the Ministry of National Health Services for the year 2019-20 were examined. The PAC president said there are many misconceptions among people about the COVID-19 vaccination and that they avoid it due to misconceptions and that it should be better than the Prime Minister and other prominent personalities are being vaccinated to set an example and remove misconceptions. Senator Mushahid Hussain said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was the first to be vaccinated in Turkey. While briefing PAC on COVID-19 vaccination, the Ministry of National Health Services told the Committee that the Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine available in Pakistan is 83% effective and the good thing is that it is developing antibody. The Committee learned that a million doses of Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine have reached the country and that health workers have been vaccinated. Officials from the Ministry of National Health Services told the Committee that another vaccine against COVID-19 AstraZenecas was also available in the country and was 75% effective. Officials told the Committee that, according to an investigation, antibodies have started to develop in 13% of the population. Officials informed PAC that it has been targeted that 70 million Pakistanis will be vaccinated by the end of the current year and that so far around 275,000 health workers have been vaccinated. Online registration of people over 65 has started. He also informed the subcommittee that another COVID-19 GAVI vaccine from India will also be available. At the request of PAC members, officials from the Department of National Health Services told the Committee that GAVI has promised to provide vaccines to 20 percent of the country’s population and that 16 million doses are expected to be available by now. June of this year. During the examination of the paras relating to the Ministry of National Health Services, audit officials informed the Committee that the PMDC file had not been communicated to the audit department. The chairman of the PAC has been tasked with setting the responsibility in this regard. Pakistan Medical Council (PMC) officials said the department’s previous leadership failed to provide the record to the audit department. Examining another audit paragraph regarding the non-recovery of ex-PMC officials by the NAB, NAB officials said the recovery of Rs40 million remained to be done as the accused is on the run and owns a house in DHA Lahore. The PAC chairman ordered the NAB to go to court to seize movable and immovable property. When reviewing another audit paragraph, auditors told the Committee that the prescribing of more than 400 drug prescriptions and 28 prescriptions were found to be false. The secretary of the Department of National Health Services told the Committee that inquiries had been ordered into the matter. In reviewing the audit paragraph, PAC ordered the Department of National Health Services to form a committee comprising the PIMS administration and Pak PWD to investigate the award of the maintenance work contract to the PIMS from a value of 140 million rupees by dividing the contract into lots of 500,000 rupees. The PAC observed that the bifurcation of a contract of Rs140 million lots of Rs500,000 is open cheating and should be investigated.







