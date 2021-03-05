Oh, my God, is Trump going to make Ivanka his running mate for 2024?





Mike Pence spent four years slavishly devoted to Donald Trump, except for a brief moment in which he politely refused to overturn the 2020 election results. In return, Trump nearly had his vice killed. -President by a violent crowd, then congratulated the chanting people, Hang Mike Pence, telling them: We love you and you are very special. Pence later refused to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office, grieved his boss putting him through a bloodthirsty horde, and just this week wrote an op-ed in which he suggested that the election had been stolen. Trump and that the events of January 6 were not the fault of the former presidents.

In return, you might have expected Trump to call Pence and say something like: Thanks for always supporting me, and hey, sorry you almost lynched you, or, damn it, even pretend to always find the politically useful guy. Unfortunately for Pence, he hitched his wagon to the bad lopsided megalomaniac, and instead his former bosses let MAGA-land know.

Bloomberg reports that Trump is telling his allies that he is strongly considering another presidential bid in 2024 and that close advisers want him to pick someone other than former Vice President Mike Pence for his ticket, according to people close to the discussions. , and Mark Niquette, Trump has privately discussed alternatives to Pence as he takes stock of who he believes was with him at the end of his term and who did not. In other words, Pence followed the Constitution for, like, a second between nothing less than slobbery canine loyalty and therefore was considered a treacherous shrew.

Who does the Trump team have in mind to replace the politician from Indiana, who is presumably praying with Mother for the forgiveness of the ex-prez? Someone they could point to as supposed proof that he is not an unrepentant racist with a long history of sexual harassment allegations against him, perhaps:

Trump’s advisers have discussed identifying a black or female running mate for his next run, and three of those familiar with the matter said Pence is unlikely to be on the ticket. Two advisers have suggested Trump consider South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, the people said. Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle are hosting a fundraiser for Noem Friday at the Trumps Mar-a-Lago resort and home in Palm Beach. The former president plans to make an appearance, people familiar with the matter said.

And on Tuesday, Trump issued public approval for the re-election of South Carolina Senator Tim Scotts. Scott is the only black Republican in the US Senate.

As New York’s Ed Kilgore points out, however, it’s also possible that Trump will try to keep him in the family in 2024, pretending to consider Ivanka, Don Jr., and aspiring politician Lara before leaving with the only child. an adult he’s ever loved, who undoubtedly sees himself as the obvious choice. (Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, have reportedly conspired to make her the first female president for several years now, so presumably Lost see this as a logical stepping stone.)

Of course, it’s not yet clear whether Trump will actually run in 2024. Sure, he teased a third White House candidacy over the weekend, but he’s also spent years hinting that he was going to run for president before doing so in 2016. (People familiar with the matter told Bloomberg he probably won’t make an official announcement until the summer of 2023.) And if he decides to give it a shot another blow, he might not get the welcome from the heroes he clearly hopes; of those polled at the Conservative Political Action Conference, only 68% said they wanted him to run for president again. That’s not a large number when you interview a group made up almost exclusively of the country’s most ardent conservatives, although reading in the room has never been a big plus.

