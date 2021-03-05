Teen suicide highlights torture in Turkey’s juvenile detention centers





March 4, 2021 The suicide death of a 17-year-old boy on February 19 in a juvenile prison in Istanbul has reignited allegations of mistreatment of minors in police custody and government pressure on justice, even as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan affirmed it this week. is “zero tolerance” for torture in Turkey. Turkish authorities claim that Kadir Aktar used a sheet and blankets to hang himself in his cell one day after his arrest in connection with an attack on an individual in July 2020. The boy’s family demand an immediate investigation, claiming his death is “suspect”. Aktar’s attorney, Ahmet Atalay, who was present during the boy’s autopsy, said his findings indicated that internal bleeding had occurred in his arms and legs. This in turn indicated the possibility that he was beaten. Aktar was being held in solitary confinement under COVID-19 protocols, and there was no surveillance camera in his cell, Atalay said. Claims of torture are not new in the case of Aktar. His case was made public by Human Rights Watch last year after his arrest with two other minors on July 18 for their alleged role in the shooting death of a police officer. Aktar told Atalay he was taken to a room in Bagcilar police station in Istanbul, where the police “kicked and punched him repeatedly in the face and made him bounce back. head against the walls like a bullet ”. Photos showing Aktar in muddy blood were posted on Twitter by anonymous accounts. They were reportedly taken away by police bragging about their exploits. Police officially claimed that Aktar’s beatings were self-inflicted as he resisted arrest and banged his head and body against the walls. Lawyers who saw Aktar undressed said he “had a slit eyebrow, bruises on his head, and long red stripes on his back, consistent with beatings with a cable,” Human Rights Watch reported. Atalay told Al-Monitor that there was “no” evidence to support the allegations that Aktar was involved in the officer’s death. He was released on February 16 pending trial. Aktar’s father, Cengiz, was quoted by Evrensel, a left-wing opposition newspaper, as saying: “I spent the night with my son after his release. My son was not prone to suicide. His mood was good. “Father, I grew up. I’ve gained weight. I have facial hair now, ”he told me.

“We are extremely concerned about this case because we have followed up on previous allegations of torture against Aktar,” said Emma Sinclair Webb of Human Rights Watch. “Over the past five years [since the failed 2016 coup against Erdogan] we have received many complaints of torture, ”Sinclair-Webb told Al-Monitor. “But there are huge problems in investigating the allegations. There are medical examinations that should help deter torture or allow doctors to record ill-treatment. But the police are finding ways to hide evidence. There is a huge loosening of the rules, ”she added. The day after Aktar’s release, the police came to pick him up, this time for his alleged role in a knife attack on an individual that took place on July 16, 2020, a day before the police officer was shot. Again, there was “no evidence” against his client, Atalay said. Yet Aktar was remanded in custody “despite being released on bail in a much more serious case. Why? “Atalay asked. Atalay won’t openly say it, but prosecutors may have acted under pressure from authorities because the case involved a murdered police officer. The officer’s widow insists the three minors charged and released pending trial were guilty. She called on Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu to have the trio re-arrested. “I am not coming here to see them released. I come here to see them being punished,” she said following the February 16 hearing. The police are attached to the Ministry of the Interior. Soylu is a shameless Turkish nationalist who leads the ongoing crackdown on the pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party. Thousands of its members and supporters have been prosecuted and jailed on unproven terrorism charges. According to Atalay, Aktar was not political. But he was a Kurd, which made him guilty by default in the current climate. When Atalay went to see the boy on February 18, it was evident that he had been beaten. “He looked different this time. Thames. Yet he wasn’t the type of person who would kill himself. We do not know what happened between the time of his detention and the time of his death. We demand to know, for justice to be done, ”he said. On March 2, Erdogan unveiled an 11-point action plan that is supposed to strengthen freedoms and improve the justice system in areas such as juvenile trials. A committee to monitor rights violations in prisons will be created. Critics greeted the announcement with deep skepticism, with many noting that if Erdogan was sincere, his first order of business would be to advocate for the release of prominent philanthropist Osman Kavala and Kurdish leader Selahattin Demirtas, both held up for a cocktail party. extravagant terrorist accusations. Instead, he did the opposite, telling the European Court of Human Rights – which ruled that the two men would be released – to deal with its own affairs. “This [reform] Said Cigdem Ertak, a lawyer specializing in the rights of minors and also general secretary of the advocacy group Migration and Humanitarian Aid Foundation. “If the government implemented existing laws and international conventions by which it is bound, there would be no need for such a package,” she told Al-Monitor. “Children are not only violently assaulted by security forces in detention, but [also] in the open air, in the streets, in public view, ”she added. Ertak recalls a police case violence against three minors in the predominantly Kurdish province of Van, in the south-east of the country, accused of participating in a demonstration in February 2019 in support of the jailed Kurdish rebel leader Abdullah Ocalan. The boys, who were 14, 16 and 17 respectively at the time, were brutally beaten on their way to the police station. The police repeatedly beat them, kicked and punched them in the back and head. Upon arrival, the boys said they were blindfolded and hard metal objects that looked like bullets and hand grenades were placed in their hands. “They plunged my client’s head into the toilet bowl while raining insults and threats on him,” said Naci Duman, who represents one of the boys. The lawyer insists that Orhan Duman, now 17, is innocent. He was so traumatized that he was silent for months. He now has a permanent stutter and struggled to defend himself in court during an initial hearing that took place last month. None of the boys have previous records. They face between five and 26 years if they are found guilty of the charge. Duman predicts that an ongoing investigation against police officers accused of torturing the boys will likely be dropped.







