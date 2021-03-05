Trump lists Palm Beach mansion near Mar-a-Lago for $ 49 million





Former President Donald Trump is looking to sell a beachfront mansion across from his Mar-a-Lago resort for $ 49 million.

The property previously belonged to his sister, Maryanne Trump Barry, a retired federal judge. She sold the eight-bedroom, 8,270-square-foot mansion at 1125 South Ocean Boulevard in 2018 to a company controlled by Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump for $ 18.5 million.

The former president subsequently listed the property as an asset in financial statements, according to the Palm Beach Daily News, which first published the listing.

Barry, 81, is a former United States Court of Appeals judge for the Third Circuit. In 2004, she paid $ 11.5 million for the Palm Beach home, which was built in 1956.

Lawrence Moens of Lawrence A. Moens Associates has the new roster. The two-story beach house comes with a subscription to Mar-a-Lago. It was built in 1956 on nearly half an acre of land.

Trump International Realty listed the house for rent in 2018, asking for $ 100,000, according to the Palm Beach Daily News. It has a swimming pool, library and balcony overlooking the ocean.

Sales of luxury homes in Palm Beach have skyrocketed since the summer. Private equity titan Scott Shleifer last month paid more than $ 120 million for a beachfront mansion in Palm Beach, setting a record for residential sales in Florida and marking one of the most successful home sales. dear to the United States.

Moens, a leading broker in Palm Beach, represented the seller in this transaction. This property was also part of a larger estate owned by Donald Trump.

Beauty mogul Sydell Miller recently sold a vacant 1.7 acre lot at 1440 South Ocean Boulevard in Palm Beach for $ 42 million.

[Palm Beach Daily News] Katherine kallergis

Contact Katherine Kallergis

