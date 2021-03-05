Lockdown release dates: when every step of Boris Johnson’s roadmap outside lockdown will begin

With lighter evenings longer, slightly less arctic temperatures and the vaccination rollout continuing, there is a sense of hope on the horizon as spring approaches.

England are only days away from starting their cautious exit from lockdown, as they set out Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s four-step roadmap to get out of lockdown.

The first stage will see students across England return to school from March 8, with twice-weekly Covid testing available to secondary and middle school students upon their return.

The prime minister said he hoped that from June 21 at the earliest, social distancing measures could be relaxed and life could return to some form of normalcy with the last sectors of the economy, such as mailboxes. night, allowed to reopen after more than a year of closure.

Tell us what you think of the 2021 budget:

Each step of the non-lockdown roadmap will take place no earlier than five weeks before the last, to allow the government four weeks to collect and analyze data on the impact of each set of relaxed restrictions, and then give notice. one week before the next round of changes.

Mr Johnson and members of his cabinet have insisted that this time around, easing the lockdown will be cautious and be driven by ‘data, not dates’ to ensure it can hopefully be the last of the lockdowns in England.

By signing up for the CambridgeshireLive newsletter you will receive our daily news email. It couldn’t be simpler and it takes a few seconds – quite simply click here, enter your email address and follow the instructions. You can also enter your address at the top of this page in the box below the image on most desktop and mobile platforms. Have you changed your mind? There is an “unsubscribe” button at the bottom of every newsletter we send out.

What are the key lock release dates?

We’ve outlined the earliest dates each milestone might go into effect below, along with what this set of rule changes mean.

8 March:

The first key date to come out of the lockout will see students returning to schools and colleges across England.

This will be supported by tests twice a week on high schools and high school students.

Addressing Parliament as he laid out his roadmap on February 22, Mr Johnson said: ‘Classrooms are the best places for our young people, and that is why I have always said that schools would be the last to close and the first to reopen. “

After school and breakfast clubs will also be re-established, as Mr Johnson said to “help parents with work”.

University students who require in-person instruction, such as hands-on instruction, specialized facilities, and in-person assessment, will also be allowed to return to university – although everyone else will continue to learn online.

Enter your postal code below to learn more about the deployment of the Covid vaccine near you:

There will also be changes to socializing outside, currently you can meet another person outside for exercise, but from March 8 this will be allowed for recreation in public areas.

This includes “a coffee on a bench or a picnic in a park” alongside exercise, according to the prime minister.

However, people who are clinically extremely vulnerable are asked to continue to protect themselves until at least the end of March.

A key point that many families across England have been waiting to hear will be the allocation of nursing home residents to have a regular visitor appointed.

These visitors should be tested regularly and wear PPE during their visit.

While those restrictions ease on March 8, the lockdown will not yet be complete and a stay-at-home order will still be in place.

March 29

(Image: Cambridge News)



At the end of March, the government will make further changes to what Mr Johnson has called the ‘first step’, scheduled when schools go their separate ways for the Easter break.

Towards the end of March, people will hopefully be allowed to congregate outdoors in groups of six or a larger group consisting of just two households.

The inclusion of two households that make up more than six people was introduced so that “families in different circumstances can meet”.

This will include meetings in private gardens as well as public spaces and has been timed to coincide with the Easter holidays.

Outdoor sports facilities, such as tennis and basketball courts as well as outdoor swimming pools, will be allowed to reopen so that people can participate in outdoor sports “ officially organized ” for them. children and adults, subject to advice.

At this point, people “will no longer be legally required to stay in their homes, although many lockdown restrictions will remain,” according to Mr Johnson.

People should continue to work from home where they can and minimize all travel.

April 12

The next phase of the roadmap, the second step, will see the reopening of non-essential stores, personal care facilities and public buildings – such as libraries and museums.

Attractions and outdoor venues may also reopen, including hospitality, zoos, and theme parks.

This will take place on April 12 at the earliest, with the government making an announcement seven days in advance.

Mr Johnson has been clear, however, if the data shows these needs have been delayed, “this step and subsequent steps will also be delayed to maintain the gap for five weeks.”

Perhaps one of the most important announcements is that indoor recreation facilities such as gymnasiums will be allowed to reopen, as will vacation rentals for individuals or groups of households.

Mr Johnson went on to say: ‘We will start to reopen our outdoor pubs and restaurants, and Honorable Members will be relieved that there will be no curfew and the scotch egg debate will be over because alcohol will not need to be accompanied by a heavy meal. “

May 17

(Image: Getty Images)



The third stage will begin no earlier than May 17, which will further relax the limits of social contact.

Mr Johnson said: “Provided the data passes all four tests, most restrictions on outdoor meetings will be lifted, subject to a limit of 30 and that’s when you can see your friends and family indoors – subject to the six rule or two household limit. “

Pubs and restaurants will once again be allowed to reopen to allow shoppers inside to reopen a range of other venues.

On May 17, concert halls, theaters and sports stadiums will again be allowed to host events with spectators – although the capacity limit based on size will remain.

Cinemas, children’s play areas, hotels, hostels and guesthouses will also be allowed to reopen and Mr Johnson said: “We will be piloting larger events using improved testing with the ‘ambition to further relax restrictions in the next step. “

June 21st

From June 21 at the earliest, it is hoped that legal limits on social contact can be removed and that the last closed sectors of the economy can be reopened – such as nightclubs.

Mr Johnson said: “With appropriate mitigations, we will aim to remove all legal limits on social contact and on weddings and other life events.

“We will reopen everything, including nightclubs and large events such as stage 3 above limits theatrical performances, potentially using tests to reduce the risk of infection.”