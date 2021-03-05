President Aliyev invites ECO members to join new South Caucasus transport corridor [UPDATE]

By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev called on ECO (Organization for Economic Cooperation) member states to benefit from the new transport corridor to be launched in the region as part of the Karabakh peace agreement, Azertag reported.

He made the remarks at the 14th ECO summit, which was held virtually on March 4.

The trilateral peace agreement signed by Baku, Moscow and Yerevan to end the 44-day war in 2020, stipulates the unblocking of transport corridors in the region.

“With the aim of ensuring peace and stability in the region, we have started to discuss transport projects connecting a number of states. Azerbaijan, Turkey and Iran share the same vision for the implementation of regional transport projects. Armenia can also benefit from this process. behaves normally. In this context, the new connectivity corridor that will cross the historic Azerbaijani land of Zangazur and connect mainland Azerbaijan with its inseparable part the Nakhichevan Autonomous Republic and Turkey will create new opportunities in the transport sector in the region. We invite the CEE member states to take advantage of the Zangazur corridor, ”Aliyev said.

Regional transport projects

The head of state noted that Azerbaijan actively participates in regional connectivity projects, such as East-West, North-South and North-West transport corridors, becoming one of the main and reliable transport hubs. and Eurasian logistics.

“Together with our partners, we have connected Azerbaijan’s transport infrastructure to the Lapis Lazuli transport corridor and created wide opportunities for multilateral cooperation in the field of transport,” he said.

Aliyev noted that Azerbaijan is an important partner in ensuring energy security in Eurasia.

“The southern gas corridor was commissioned on December 31, 2020. The 3,500 km long southern gas corridor connecting seven countries is one of the largest energy infrastructure projects in the world,” he added. .

Aliyev thanked the CEE member states for supporting the initiative of future national leader Heydar Aliyev to open the CEE research center in Azerbaijan.

“Azerbaijan attaches great importance to its relations with ECO member states. Today we will sign the charter of the ECO research center. We thank the member states for supporting the initiative of the ECO. the late Azerbaijani President Heydar Aliyev and we will do our utmost for the efficient functioning of the center based in Azerbaijan, ”he said.

Destruction of Azerbaijani monuments by Armenia

Speaking of Armenia’s deliberate destruction of all cultural and religious sites in Azerbaijani territories during and before the 44-day war, Aliyev described it as “animosity against the entire Islamic world”.

“The international media have documented the facts of deliberate destruction and desecration of the cultural and religious heritage of the Azerbaijani people. The attempts of Armenia, which insulted the feelings of all Muslims, to strengthen its relations with Islamic countries are failing. so that’s hypocrisy, ”he said. .

The president said that Azerbaijan has made a valuable contribution to solidarity among Islamic countries, calling on Muslim states for unity in many international forums.

“Azerbaijan strongly condemns all attempts to associate Islam with violence and terror. We must fight against Islamophobia and promote the true values ​​of Islam – peace, tolerance, justice. In this regard, we welcome the decision of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to designate March 15 as the International Day for Combating Islamophobia at the initiative of brother Pakistan, ”he said. .

The Head of State thanked Turkey, Pakistan, Afghanistan and all other states supporting Azerbaijan during the war with Armenia. He underlined the special role of his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“I would like to inform all our colleagues that President Erdogan’s constant support for Azerbaijan not only during the war, but throughout his tenure as President and Head of Turkey, played a very important role in the liberation of the territories Azerbaijani … Turkey is our great The Azerbaijani people are happy to have such an ally … I would like to say once again that the stronger Turkey, the stronger Azerbaijan and all its partners ”, did he declare.

Fight against COVID-19

Aliyev said Azerbaijan was one of the first countries to mobilize global efforts against the COVID-19 pandemic and detailed the country’s initiatives demonstrating its commitment to international solidarity and cooperation. He called on CEE member states to support Azerbaijan’s new measures to prevent unfair vaccine distribution.

“We condemn the unequal and unfair distribution of vaccines between developing and developed countries. Some countries buy several times more vaccines compared to their actual needs. It is clear that in such circumstances some countries will face a shortage of vaccines. Azerbaijan plans to initiate a draft resolution on behalf of the Non-Aligned Movement at the United Nations Human Rights Council on this issue and I call on CEE member states to support this initiative ”, did he declare.

