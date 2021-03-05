At a virtual summit with Sweden, Prime Minister Modi said climate change is a priority

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a virtual interaction with his Swedish counterpart Stefan Lofven on Friday, during which the two leaders discussed bilateral relations and called for increased cooperation on climate change.

Modi highlighted the achievements of nations in the energy sector in recent years and said India’s renewable energy capacity has increased 162% in the past five years. He added that India was among the only G20 countries to honor its commitment.

Sharing an example, the Prime Minister said: By promoting the use of LED lamps, we are saving 38 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions. Modi told the summit that India has set a target to install 450 GW of renewable energy by 2030.

The Prime Minister also praised India’s role in the global fight against the coronavirus pandemic. We have also supplied “ made in India ” vaccines to around 50 countries so far, he said in his summit speech, adding that India is committed to providing the vaccines to more than countries in the coming days.

Modi also expressed sorrow over the attack in the Swedish town of Vetlanda on Wednesday, which police suspected was a terrorist crime. Those injured in the attack will soon be fully recovered, that is our wish, he told Lofven.

The Prime Minister believed that common values ​​such as democracy, human rights, rule of law, equality, freedom, justice strengthen relations between India and Sweden and mutual cooperation.

It was the fifth interaction between the two leaders since 2015. Modi visited Stockholm in April 2018 for the first Nordic Indian summit while Lfven visited India in February 2016 for the special Make in India week.

The two leaders had previously met on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in September 2015 and in April 2020 they had a phone conversation to discuss the situation arising from the Covid-19 pandemic, the office said. from the Prime Minister in a press release.