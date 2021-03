EU must be united on Russian and Chinese COVID-19 vaccines: French minister

PARIS (Reuters) – A French minister on Friday urged EU countries not to use Russian or Chinese COVID-19 vaccines unless they are approved by the bloc’s drug regulator, warning of a risk to the unit and public health of the blocks. FILE PHOTO: French Minister for Europe Clément Beaune, wearing a protective mask, departs following a weekly Cabinet meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, July 29, 2020. REUTERS / Benoit Tessier / File Photo After a choppy start to the European trade union vaccination campaign that left the bloc behind other countries such as Britain, some central European member states have already bought or are considering buying Russian vaccines or Chinese. Asked if each EU member state was now simply doing what they wanted, European Affairs Minister Clément Beaune told RTL radio: If they chose the Chinese and / or Russian vaccine, I think that it would be serious enough. This would pose a problem in terms of solidarity, and it would pose a problem of health risk, because the Russian vaccine is not yet authorized in Europe, he said. So far, the EU has handled the vaccine supply centrally, through the European Executive Commission. But Sputnik V has been approved or is being evaluated for approval in Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic. Hungary has already started vaccinating people with Sinopharm and Sputnik V, and Poland has discussed purchasing the Chinese vaccine. The European Medicines Regulator (EMA) said on Thursday it had started an ongoing review of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine. But even if it is approved, there is no obligation for the European Commission to include it in our portfolio. Europe has so far approved vaccines from Pfizer / BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca / Oxford, while ongoing reviews for CureVac and Novavax candidates are underway. The EMA is expected to deliver its verdict on the J & Jssingle-shot vaccine on March 11. Hungary was the first EU country to grant Russian national emergency vaccine approval in January, Slovakia has ordered shipments, and Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis has said his country could use Sputnik V. The Italian region of Lazio said it would seek 1 million doses of Sputnik V if approved by the EMA, while the government of the small independent enclave of San Marino said it had started using the Russian vaccine this week. Polish President Andrzej Duda also spoke with Chinese leader Xi Jinping about the purchase of China’s COVID-19 vaccine. Some in Russia tout Sputnik V as a potential bridge between Russia and Europe. The European Commission says that there are no ongoing discussions at the moment on the purchase of the Russian vaccine against Sputnik V. Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; additional reporting by Elvira Pollina in Milan; written by Richard Lough; edited by Jason Neely and Timothy Heritage

