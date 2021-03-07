China says ready to provide vaccines to overseas Chinese and Olympians





BEIJING (Reuters) – China announced on Sunday that it plans to set up COVID-19 vaccination stations to immunize Chinese citizens abroad and is also ready to work with the International Olympic Committee to help provide vaccines to Olympic athletes for upcoming events. China has developed several vaccines nationwide and has launched its own vaccination campaign, with plans to vaccinate 40% of its population by July. Chinese government diplomat Wang Yi made the comments at his annual press conference on Sunday. “We are preparing to set up regional vaccination sites for locally produced vaccines in countries where conditions permit, in order to provide services to compatriots in need in neighboring countries,” said Wang. He said some Chinese citizens were already receiving Chinese-made vaccines overseas in accordance with local laws. He said China will also make vaccines available to Olympians and was open to discussions on mutual recognition of vaccines with other countries, but did not provide details. China is expected to host the 2022 Winter Olympics next year, while the Summer Olympics are expected to take place in Japan later this year. China has announced plans to provide 10 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to the global COVAX vaccine sharing program. Vaccines from Chinese companies are already available in several countries, including Brazil, Indonesia, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates. At Sunday’s press conference, Wang also spoke out against “vaccine nationalism” and said China would resist any attempt to politicize vaccine cooperation. Beijing has repeatedly questioned the idea that the novel coronavirus originated in China and has embarked on a vaccine diplomacy campaign to send Chinese-developed COVID-19 vaccines around the world. China has denied exploiting the fight against COVID-19 to strengthen its global influence. President Xi Jinping pledged to make Chinese vaccines a “global public good”.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos