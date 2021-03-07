Boris Johnson builds 9m White House-style bunker to use in crisis





Boris Johnson is building a White House style situation room under Whitehall to tackle national security crises. The Prime Minister ordered the construction of a situation center of 9 million people dubbed SitCen where key ministers, big ghosts, key officials and guest experts can monitor developing disasters, be informed of terrorist attacks and watch. RAF drone strikes live. The secret bunker, which looks set to succeed Cobra as the primary meeting point to deal with such emergencies, is under development under 70 Whitehall. It will be linked to Downing Street by an existing labyrinth of underground tunnels. No.10 Coronavirus Crisis Aid Sources have shown ministers need more real-time information and data.

(Image: Simon Dawson / No10 Downing Street)

It will contain high-tech heat maps, geostationary visualizations, interactive dashboards, a source told The Sunday Times. At key times, we still get analog government without maps or PowerPoint presentations. The coronavirus has shown that we need it. It will support greater speed of decision making. “ A senior official who regularly attends Cobra briefings once told the Mirror that it was just a room with TV screens and a large table. However, they added: It’s f ****** cool, though. US presidents use the White House situation room to coordinate emergency responses and tackle major security threats. The setting is often shown on Hollywood blockbusters, with senior generals in uniform briefing leaders on the gruesome details of foreign battlefields. Barack Obama and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton were pictured in the Situation Room attentively watching live footage of elite Navy Seal Team Six soldiers being shown in the bunker as troops from the forces groups tracked down and killed al-Qaeda terrorist leader Osama bin Laden in Abbottabad, Pakistan, in May 2011.







