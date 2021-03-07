Turkish President Erdogan hails NATO chief for Turkey’s ‘objective’ remarks





Jens Stoltenberg said the European flanks are being defended by non-EU countries, the US, Canada and UK to the north and Turkey to the south. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg welcomes Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the NATO Leaders Summit in Watford, Britain December 4, 2019 (Reuters Archive)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan greeted NATO Secretary General’s comments on Euro-Atlantic security and defense issues. “We would like to thank NATO Secretary General @jensstoltenberg for his objective assessments on Euro-Atlantic security and defense issues,” Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Twitter on Saturday. “Turkey, as a NATO ally, will continue to assume all of its responsibilities and serve world peace and security,” he added. READ MORE: Turkey captures Daesh’s most wanted terrorist We thank the NATO Secretary General @jensstoltenberg for its objective assessments on Euro-Atlantic security and defense issues. Turkey, as a NATO ally, will continue to shoulder all of its responsibilities and serve global peace and security.https://t.co/kffP4sKDYS – Recep Tayyip Erdoan (@RTErdogan) March 6, 2021 Turkey is ‘extremely important’ in the fight against terrorism Previously, Jens Stoltenberg said the European flanks are defended by non-EU countries, the US, Canada and UK to the north and Turkey to the south. “I don’t believe in Europe alone. I don’t believe only in North America. I believe in North America and Europe together in strategic solidarity within NATO,” Stoltenberg said. “Because I don’t believe that a single country or continent can handle the security challenges we face today.” He said that in the southeast, non-EU Turkey sits on the borders with Syria and Iraq, and added that it was “extremely important in the fight against Daesh and terrorism. international”. Stoltenberg’s remarks come as the European Commission reflects on a “more geopolitical role”, with its own foreign policy and defense industry. READ MORE: Turkey catches Iraqi ISIS operative, saves Yazidi girl Turkey continued its fight against the Daesh terrorist group in 2020. Turkish security forces have kept pressure on the group with operations in the country and on its borders. According to figures compiled by the Anadolu Agency, authorities arrested 2,343 suspects, including so-called senior leaders of the group, seizing large quantities of documents, weapons and ammunition. READ MORE: Erdogan: the world should support Turkey’s fight against terrorism Source: AA







