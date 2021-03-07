Can President Trump be the next kid back? The political brunch on Sunday March 7, 2021





It’s been a crazy week with former President Trump making his first public appearance since leaving at CPAC, the Conservative Political Action Committee. At the same time, there was a big battle in Congress over the latest COVID-19 aid bill backed by President Biden. And there were concerns about another violent attack on the Capitol. We have a lot to “brunch” this week!

“The return?” – Former President Trump addressed CPAC on Sunday alluding to 2024. “And then a Republican president will make a triumphant return to the White House. And I wonder who it will be. I wonder who it will be. Who will it be. Who will it be. , who, who will that be, I wonder? ”Trump has rejected the idea of ​​running as a third-party candidate, so he’s clearly in the 2024 mix.

“The Comeback Kid” – In 1992, Gov. Bill Clinton (D) Arkansas was crushed in the Iowa Caucus. Then he faced a mountain of bad press about an alleged case and his efforts to avoid the project during the Vietnam War. But Clinton campaigned very aggressively and climbed to a solid second place in the New Hampshire Primary, then dubbed himself the “Returning Kid.” He stayed and won the nomination and the presidency. It remains to be seen if Trump can stage a similar comeback.

“To make friends?” – In 2022, Republicans have a very real chance to regain control of the Senate, and even the House, but here is what Trump told CPAC: “Democrats don’t have forums like Mitt Romney, little Ben Sasse, Richard Burr, Bill Cassidy, Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, Pat Toomey – and in the House, Tom Rice, SC, Adam Kinzinger, Dan Newhouse, Anthony Gonzalez, that’s another beauty, Fred Upton, Jaime Herrera Beutler, Peter Meijer, John Katko, David Valadao, and of course, the warmonger, a person who loves to see our troops fight, Liz Cheney. How about that? ”Call it the ‘inverted ponytail’ effect! The Republican National Committee must be furious. Trump is essentially campaigning against those Republicans who are essential to regaining control of the House and Senate. Wow!

“Post CPAC Poll” – As it does every year, CPAC polled its members on their preferred presidential candidate in the next election. Trump obtained a simple majority with 55% of the vote. Karl Rove, a senior politician to former President George W. Bush, said this was not a good sign for Trump. “They are Trump’s truest believers,” Rove told Fox News. “And for him, having only 55 percent said he’s losing strength because he’s not introducing something new. He loses strength if he recognizes it.

“King Manchin” – As we reported a few weeks ago, Senator Joe Manchin (D) West Virginia has become one of the most powerful figures in American politics. As the most conservative Democrat in the Senate, Manchin delayed Friday’s vote on the latest COVID-19 relief bill by siding with the Republican’s weekly unemployment supplement at $ 300 instead of the $ 400 the Democrats preferred. The $ 300 version went into the wee hours of the morning.

“Handsy Andy” – It hasn’t been the best of years for Governor Andrew Cuomo (D) New York. First, his main collaborators have been accused of underestimating deaths from COVID-19 in nursing homes by more than nine thousand. Today at least three different women have come forward, claiming he made inappropriate sexual comments and engaged in unwanted contact. While some senior Democratic colleagues have called on him to step down, he says he won’t. Cuomo’s presidential ambitions may be tarnished, but remember Bill Clinton and Donald Trump survived similar behavior and got elected anyway.

“Another attack on the Capitol on March 4, 2021?” – Thank goodness it didn’t happen. There were reports (based on intelligence), that there would be another storming of the U.S. Capitol, this week on March 4, as we saw on January 6. March 4 was the initial inauguration date for presidents, so it was symbolic. There were a lot of warnings and precautions, but it never happened. It’s great, but we also learned that there was a lot of intelligence and early warning ahead of the January 6 riot on Capitol Hill. So why were we not better prepared? The reaction was that we were surprised by the attack. I call BS. People have said the same thing about September 11. We knew in advance that an attack was likely on January 6, but critical intelligence was not shared between law enforcement and the Pentagon in a timely manner. You cannot plead ignorance here.

Mark Curtis, Ed.D. is the chief political reporter for the seven Nexstar Media television stations that serve West Virginia, its five neighboring states and the entire Washington, DC media market. He is a MINDSETTER columnist for www.GoLocalProv.com and all of its subsidiaries.

